"Sixers won the trade": NBA fans incinerate Clippers after getting humbled in James Harden debut vs Knicks

The LA Clippers lost 111-97 to the New York Knicks in James Harden’s debut alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook. Harden’s much-awaited first game for his new team didn’t end well for the Clippers. “The Beard” played 31 minutes and finished with 17 points, six assists, three rebounds and one steal. Clippers fans will be hoping he’ll do much better as the season moves forward.

After not having a training camp and preseason, Harden looks a little out of shape. The former MVP also didn’t play for the Philadelphia 76ers as he forced his way out of his former team. Getting him in the right shape will just be the start for the Clippers training staff.

Following the loss, fans quickly reacted on Twitter/X:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“sixers won the trade”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After a long prolonged staring contest, the LA Clippers sent Nic Batum, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, KJ Martin and multiple draft picks for James Harden. The trade between the Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared dead in the water as Philly was reportedly disinterested in the Clippers’ initial offers. It was only when more draft picks were added to the haul that the exchange went through.

While the Clippers looked sluggish in Harden’s debut, the Philadelphia 76ers have been rolling with or without Harden. Philly just overwhelmed the Washington Wizards behind Joel Embiid’s 48-point explosion in three quarters. Batum, Morris and Covington played important roles off the bench in the win.

It’s only the first game but it seems like the 76ers have won the James Harden trade.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook looked shaky in the backcourt

James Harden and Russell Westbrook aren’t strangers to each other. They played together for a few seasons with the OKC Thunder and one season with the Houston Rockets. This is the first time they will team up when they’re no longer the primary options for the team they are playing for.

The biggest question leading into Harden’s debut was who would play point guard for the Clippers. Westbrook handled that role before but the former Sixers star’s arrival could change that dynamic.

Expand Tweet

At least in their first game together, “The Beard” handled most of the playmaking duties. Clippers coach Ty Lue must have asked Russell Westbrook to play off the ball more. How long this will go well with “Brodie” remains to be seen. Westbrook wasn’t himself when asked to play the same role with the LA Clippers.

James Harden is clearly still groping his way around Lue’s system. Perhaps their partnership will be better once they get more repetitions. Their performance, particularly on the defensive end, needs some work.

The Clippers had stretches where they seemed unsure how to run their offense. Paul George almost seemed reluctant to ask for the ball. LA has work to do to compete for the championship after Harden’s acquisition.