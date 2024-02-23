"Sixth man, maybe, into my 40’s": Kevin Durant teases hoops longevity, eyes 20 seasons in NBA like rival LeBron James

Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant is still thriving in his 16th season. While he’s feeling some effects of aging, the 35-year-old doesn’t have plans to call it quits anytime soon.

During an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Durant reflected on his career since being drafted No. 2 by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2007 NBA draft. The former MVP expressed satisfaction with all he has accomplished thus far.

Durant also noted that despite feeling exhausted at times, he still has a lot left to offer.

“I definitely want everything to just end right now, but I still feel like I got energy to play,” Durant said. “I definitely feel older after some games, after some stretches, but being around for so long, you gain so much experience.”

Andrews asked Durant if he envisions himself playing into his 40s, to which he quipped that he could if he becomes a role player.

“I can catch and shoot a little bit, play a little defense, be a 3-and-D sixth man, maybe, when I’m in my 40s,” Durant said.

If Durant plays until age 40, he would become just the 11th player in NBA history to play at least 20 seasons. Notably, his longtime rival, LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, is in Year 21. James appears poised to surpass NBA legend Vince Carter’s record of 22 seasons.

However, if Durant reaches the 20-season mark, it will likely be primarily motivated by his passion for the game rather than competition with James.

Kevin Durant would prefer to finish his career with Phoenix

Perhaps the biggest criticism that Kevin Durant has faced in recent seasons has been his tendency to join new teams via trade requests or free agency. The Suns are the fourth franchise that Durant has played for and the third since 2019.

However, according to the two-time NBA champion, barring any unforeseen changes, he’s hoping to finish his career with Phoenix.

“I mean, I’ve been on so many teams, and I’ve said this before, right now, in this moment, today, without thinking about the next minute, yeah,” Durant told Malika Andrews. “But that’s just saying right now, and I can’t really predict what may happen.”

The Suns are one of 11 NBA franchises that have yet to win a title. So, if Durant can deliver a championship to The Valley, it would likely be more meaningful than if he joined a more storied franchise.

Through 56 games this season, Phoenix (33-23) sits seventh in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Durant is averaging a team-leading 28.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.3 blocks and 2.2 3-pointers per game on 53.5% shooting.

