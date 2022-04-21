“Skilled and being better are different things, are they better than Pip and Jordan? No, are they better than Shaq and Kobe? No” - Shannon Sharpe on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant being the most skilled duo of all time

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have become two of the NBA's most dangerous superstars and offensive weapons. After rising to stardom, the two now share the same court as Brooklyn Nets teammates.

They are two of the most skilled players to ever play in the NBA. Durant's size, length and versatility can give nightmares to opposing defenses. Irving has some of the best handles and multi-level scoring ability anyone has seen out of a point guard.

NBA legend Tracy McGrady recently said Irving and Durant are a more skilled duo than former teammates LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. But on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe said that while the two might be more skilled, other duos were better overall.

“Skilled and being better are different things. Are they better than Pip (Scottie Pippen) and (Michael) Jordan? No, are they better than Shaq (O'Neal) and Kobe (Bryant)? No.”

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving prepare for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have become two of the most exciting offensive players in NBA history. Both can take over games, as they can score from anywhere with relative ease. The stars have also shown they can carry their teams to wins on the biggest stage.

After winning championships on other teams, they are trying to win one together. Their first challenge will be overcoming the Boston Celtics, who defeated the Nets 115-114 on Sunday on Jayson Tatum's last-second bucket.

After 39 points against the Boston Celtics in Game 1, Irving will try to get his team a win in Game 2 on Wednesday. Durant struggled on Sunday, finishing with 23 points on 9-of-24 shooting, and should be motivated to have a rebound game.

Irving, the No. 1 pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011, was named the 2011-12 Rookie of the Year. Irving, 30, has been a seven-time All-Star in 10 seasons. He won the 2016 NBA title with the Cavaliers.

Durant, the No. 2 pick of the Seattle Super Sonics in 2007, was named the 2007-08 Rookie of the Year. Durant, 33, has been a 12-time All-Star and four-time scoring champ in 13 seasons (missing 2019-20 with an Achilles tendon injury). The 2013-14 MVP with the OKC Thunder, Durant won championships in 2017 and 2018 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

