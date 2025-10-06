"Skilled enough to be a WNBA player?": Lakers fans torch LeBron James' son Bronny James for another sloppy outing

Bronny James entered the LA Lakers' second preseason game on Sunday determined to prove that his previous outing was merely an anomaly. After shooting 1-for-12 in the team’s preseason opener against the Phoenix Suns, a performance that drew sharp criticism, all eyes were on LeBron James’ son as he took the court against the Golden State Warriors.However, Bronny squandered another chance to silence his critics. Not only did he struggle with his shooting, but the former USC guard also appeared uncomfortable handling the ball. On several occasions, the No. 55 pick showed a lack of composure and discipline while bringing the ball up the court.NBA fans took notice of Bronny’s struggles against the Warriors and flooded social media with candid reactions. Netizens showed little mercy to the young Lakers guard, ripping him for another underwhelming performance under the bright lights.&quot;Is Bronny James skilled enough to be a WNBA player?&quot; a fan commented.Another commented:Dr. Anjani Jain @DrAnjaniJJLINKHe is definitely gonna retire along with his Dad this year.A fan said:Sports City USA @SportsCityUSA_LINKBro is in jail to bums? Pack it up bronnyAnother said:Hoops @hoops_321LINKFree ride coming to an end soon when LeBron out of the leagueA fan wrote:JBond @jbondwagonLINKBro can’t even bring the ball down properly 🥲Wrote another:i killed aliens @i_killed_aliensLINKBronny grinded hard on golf this summer and it showsTurnovers remain a huge problem for Bronny JamesIt was somewhat surprising how the Golden State Warriors applied heavy pressure on Bronny James whenever he brought the ball up the floor on Sunday. The strategy paid off as LeBron James' son appeared rattled and struggled to dribble past defenders. His ball-handling wasn’t at the level it should have been, costing the Lakers on multiple possessions. Bronny committed a staggering five turnovers on the night, the most by any player in the game. The next highest was three, shared by Jarred Vanderbilt and Draymond Green. His weak handles and lack of control over the basketball were concerning, and when combined with his poor shooting, the struggles were magnified. In Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns, he had committed two turnovers. After just two preseason games, he has tallied seven turnovers and shot only 3 of 18 from the floor. With four more preseason games remaining, Bronny would be under pressure to find his rhythm and make a strong case for consistent minutes in the regular season.