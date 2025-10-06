  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Bronny James
  • "Skilled enough to be a WNBA player?": Lakers fans torch LeBron James' son Bronny James for another sloppy outing

"Skilled enough to be a WNBA player?": Lakers fans torch LeBron James' son Bronny James for another sloppy outing

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 06, 2025 03:32 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
"Skilled enough to be a WNBA player?": Lakers fans torch LeBron James' son Bronny James for another sloppy outing. (Image Source: Imagn)

Bronny James entered the LA Lakers' second preseason game on Sunday determined to prove that his previous outing was merely an anomaly. After shooting 1-for-12 in the team’s preseason opener against the Phoenix Suns, a performance that drew sharp criticism, all eyes were on LeBron James’ son as he took the court against the Golden State Warriors.

Ad

However, Bronny squandered another chance to silence his critics. Not only did he struggle with his shooting, but the former USC guard also appeared uncomfortable handling the ball. On several occasions, the No. 55 pick showed a lack of composure and discipline while bringing the ball up the court.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

NBA fans took notice of Bronny’s struggles against the Warriors and flooded social media with candid reactions. Netizens showed little mercy to the young Lakers guard, ripping him for another underwhelming performance under the bright lights.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Is Bronny James skilled enough to be a WNBA player?" a fan commented.
Ad

Another commented:

Ad

A fan said:

Ad

Another said:

Ad

A fan wrote:

Ad

Wrote another:

Ad

Turnovers remain a huge problem for Bronny James

It was somewhat surprising how the Golden State Warriors applied heavy pressure on Bronny James whenever he brought the ball up the floor on Sunday. The strategy paid off as LeBron James' son appeared rattled and struggled to dribble past defenders.

His ball-handling wasn’t at the level it should have been, costing the Lakers on multiple possessions. Bronny committed a staggering five turnovers on the night, the most by any player in the game. The next highest was three, shared by Jarred Vanderbilt and Draymond Green.

Ad
Ad

His weak handles and lack of control over the basketball were concerning, and when combined with his poor shooting, the struggles were magnified. In Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns, he had committed two turnovers.

After just two preseason games, he has tallied seven turnovers and shot only 3 of 18 from the floor. With four more preseason games remaining, Bronny would be under pressure to find his rhythm and make a strong case for consistent minutes in the regular season.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications