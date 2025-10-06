  • home icon
  Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son goes toe-to-toe against Steph Curry in Lakers vs Warriors preseason game (Oct. 5)

Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son goes toe-to-toe against Steph Curry in Lakers vs Warriors preseason game (Oct. 5)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 06, 2025 02:06 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son goes toe-to-toe against Steph Curry in Lakers vs Warriors preseason game (Oct. 5). (Image Source: Imagn)

Bronny James suited up during the LA Lakers’ second preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Sunday. While LeBron James sat out and didn’t get to face his longtime rival Steph Curry, his son Bronny went toe-to-toe with the greatest shooter of all time.

Once again, the former USC guard came off the bench, as coach JJ Redick opened the game with a lineup featuring Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia. Bronny was the second Laker substitute, checking in after Dalton Knecht.

The rookie struggled to make a significant impact in the first quarter, appearing a bit out of rhythm on offense. While bringing the ball up the floor, he showed a casual approach that occasionally cost him. Although he went scoreless in the opening frame, Bronny displayed flashes of his defensive awareness, reading plays well and disrupting the Warriors’ offense.

At halftime, Bronny James had zero points on 0 of 2 shooting, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range. He registered one rebound and one steal in 10 minutes.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Atishay Jain
