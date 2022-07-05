“‘I’m going to put you in a room together and you’re going to figure it out’” - Skip Bayless believes the Brooklyn Nets should stay the course with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets are the biggest story in basketball right now following news of Kevin Durant requesting a trade. Despite having four years remaining on his contract, the former MVP informed ownership that he would like a change of scenery.

Since Kevin Durant is one of the league's best players, many front offices will attempt to acquire him. The All-Star forward's preferred destinations include the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

Most NBA analysts are speculating about the outcome of the situation in Brooklyn. While most are predicting a massive return for Durant, one analyst believes the team should go the opposite direction. On a recent episode of FS1's 'Undisputed,' Skip Bayless said the Nets should run it back one more time with their All-Star duo.

"If I'm running the Nets, I'm saying: 'We're gonna stay the course with KD and Kyrie and win it all next year.' I'm putting them in a room together and they are going to figure it out."

One of the main reasons why Skip Bayless thinks Brooklyn should keep Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving is because he still feels they can be title favorites when paired together.

"I think they would have a chance as is on paper. I think they would still be the favorite to win it all."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed "If I'm running the Nets, I'm saying: 'We're gonna stay the course with KD and Kyrie and win it all next year.' I'm putting them in a room together and they are going to figure it out." — @RealSkipBayless "If I'm running the Nets, I'm saying: 'We're gonna stay the course with KD and Kyrie and win it all next year.' I'm putting them in a room together and they are going to figure it out." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/OlwPnBpWag

Should the Nets bring back Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving next season?

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

They would be taking a huge gamble, but Skip Bayless brings up a valid point. If Durant and Irving are willing and able to play together, the Nets will compete for an NBA championship.

The pair are still one of the best offensive duos in the entire league. Last season, Kevin Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. Albeit in a part-time role, Irving posted an average of 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.

Pro Sports Outlook @PSO_Sports

1. 2022 Kyrie Irving (60)

2. 2012 Deron Williams (57)

3. 2022 Kevin Durant (55)

4. 2020 Kyrie Irving (54)

5. 2022 Kevin Durant (53)

Most PTS during 1 GP in #Nets franchise history:1. 2022 Kyrie Irving (60)2. 2012 Deron Williams (57)3. 2022 Kevin Durant (55)4. 2020 Kyrie Irving (54)5. 2022 Kevin Durant (53) Most PTS during 1 GP in #Nets franchise history:1. 2022 Kyrie Irving (60)2. 2012 Deron Williams (57)3. 2022 Kevin Durant (55)4. 2020 Kyrie Irving (54)5. 2022 Kevin Durant (53)https://t.co/Y2Z2OMTpbZ

Another reason why the Nets are in a good position with Durant is because their roster will be improved. Along with picking up Royce O'Neal in a trade, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons will return from injury. Defense was a weak point for Brooklyn throughout last season. The duo will now be surrounded by a plethora of above-average defenders.

It might take a ton of convincing, but if Durant willingly comes back to the Nets, they will be among the favorites to represent the East in the NBA Finals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far