Skip Bayless catches flak from LeBron James' fans over wild Rory McIlroy comparison

Veteran sports analyst Skip Bayless drew the attention of several fans for comparing former world No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy to LA Lakers star LeBron James.

Ad

In Thursday's "The Skip Bayless Show," Bayless discussed McIlroy's chances at the 2025 Masters Tournament with former professional golfer, Brandel Chamblee. Bayless compared McIlroy to James while also referencing Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan.

"Rory is the LeBron James of golf," Bayless said. "In that, LeBron is widely talented, gifted. But, doesn't have the mental toughness, to me, that Michael Jordan had. So, Rory to Tiger (Woods). Tiger is all-time mentally tough. He is definitely in Jordan's category for mental, high level of competition toughness and competitive fire and will."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's like LeBron, he's a really nice guy to me and sometimes nice guys don't finish first," Bayless added. "It's hard."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bayless posted the clip of his comments on X. James' fans shared their dismay over Bayless' repeated shots at the four-time NBA champion.

"Jesus Christ. Let this man's name rest bro," a fan tweeted.

"Even when you talk golf, you can't keep the man's name out of your mouth," another fan wrote.

"Dam skip LeBron this LeBron that shut up about LeBron already," one fan said.

Ad

However, one fan supported Bayless' comments and cited several differences between McIlroy and James:

"The LeBron James of golf is madddd accurate. But without three big aspects that comes with Bron: narrative, media adjusting the standards of greatness to justify losing (and) narcissism," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans fired shots directly at the veteran sports media personality:

"And you're the R Kelly of sports television," one fan commented.

"No wonder u never had kids!!! U love men!!! Ain't no way another man is always on your mind," another fan tweeted.

The 2025 Masters is held from Thursday until Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. McIlroy, one of the world's most accomplished golfers, is among the favorites to win the tournament this year.

Ad

Skip Bayless shares thoughts on LeBron James wanting friendship with Michael Jordan

On April 4's episode of his show, Skip Bayless delivered a bold take that LeBron James would not have a strong relationship with NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Bayless said James would want a friendship with Jordan like Kobe Bryant. However, he added that this will not happen even after the 21-time NBA All-Star retires, as he differs from Jordan and Bryant.

Ad

"LeBron, you want Jordan to Kobe you," Bayless said (Timestamp: 1:01). "To become a big brother to you, even a father figure to you. To bless you, to validate you. To gush about your greatness. And I'm pretty sure that will never ever happen."

Ad

On March 26, James said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that his relationship with the Chicago Bulls legend is in a "good spot." He added that they don't talk much as he still plays in the NBA.

LeBron James, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Jordan and Bryant, are always in the conversations of the greatest players of all time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More