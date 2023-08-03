Skip Bayless confirms Lakers fan Lil Wayne to co-host 'Undisputed' after Shannon Sharpe exit

Skip Bayless has been testing out different co-hosts since the departure of Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed. This time around, he will be having Lil' Wayne as his co-host and debate partner every Friday for the revamped version of the show.

"Brother Wayne is as at least into our relauch as I am. He is heart and soul into the relaunch and by the way, bigger picture, Wayne has agreed every Friday going forward to doing a segemtn with me livem," announced Bayless. "He might not always be in the studio, depending on his schedule but he is going to join me every Friday for a segment I don't know."

Since its launch in September 2016, "Undisputed" has become a popular sports debate show. The main host and debater on the show is Skip Bayless, and he has been joined by various debate partners over the years, with Shannon Sharpe being a consistent co-host.

Shannon Sharpe has been the face of the show along with Bayless and left right after the 2023 NBA Finals.

Lil Wayne is no stranger to Undisputed. The opening theme song 'No Mercy' was a single by the rapper and the well-known Lakers fan has been appearing with Bayless in the show from time to time.

The hip-hop artist has also appeared in the show's first episode on September 6, 2016, and has been a supporter of the show since then.

"He is so deep when it comes to sports. He doesn't yell or scream but he does get emotional and you hang on very word because trust me, he is thought through every single word," vouches Bayless. I like to say that I see things and say things others don't. Wayne is my match that's why I love him so mich. That is why we text so much about sports."

Skip Bayless and Undisputed is still going strong

The ratings of Undisputed have been rising over the years and even so with the continued growth of social media.

In 2018, Undisputed averaged 165,000 viewers and increased a bit in 2019 to 196,000. On November 2022, the show had the highest-rated broadcast during the telecast of England vs Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as it peaked at 499,000 viewers.

As the show goes on, Skip Bayless is expected to experiment with different co-hosts moving forward until he finds the perfect fit like what Shannon Sharpe had with him.

