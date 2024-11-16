Skip Bayless finds 3 flaws in LeBron James' 4th consecutive triple-double game in Lakers' win over Spurs

LeBron James, now in his 22nd NBA season, continues to add milestones to his already legendary career. During the Lakers' 120-115 NBA Cup victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, the superstar etched another historic achievement.

The four-time NBA champion recorded his first-ever streak of four consecutive triple-doubles, finishing with 15 points, 16 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 38 minutes. LeBron shot an efficient 6 of 12 from the field, including 1 of 4 from beyond the arc.

The basketball world was left in awe of the 39-year-old’s performance against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. However, veteran analyst Skip Bayless, one of LeBron’s most vocal critics, pointed out three flaws in the Lakers superstar’s game.

"Yet another shaky 4th q for LeBron (missed free throws, turnovers, defensive lapses) but AD and AR picked him up," Skip tweeted. "Nice win at talented young team with Wemby & Castle. 1-0 in Cup play!"

LeBron shot 2 of 4 from the free throw line, with both misses coming in the fourth quarter. The four-time league MVP also lacked discipline while running the Lakers' offense, committing seven turnovers during the game.

Skip Bayless shared his reaction to LeBron’s fourth consecutive triple-double, describing the achievement as "astonishing.

"CONGRATS TO LEBRON JAMES FOR A 4TH STRAIGHT TRIPLE DOUBLE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HIS CAREER. THIS IN YEAR 22! ASTONISHING," Skip wrote.

LeBron James reflects on his performance vs. Spurs

LeBron James acknowledged that he wasn’t in his best offensive rhythm despite securing another triple-double. The "King" emphasized his unique ability to influence the game in multiple ways, even when his offensive game wasn’t at its peak.

"I played like s*** tonight," LeBon said. "I was not in a good rhythm, I mean offensively I wasn't in a good rhythm but being able to do other things. The best thing about my game is that I cannot have any rhythm offensively and still make an impact in the game and I was able to do that tonight."

The Lakers are set to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back. LeBron is expected to lead the charge, having previously stated his intention to play all 82 regular-season games, provided he remains injury-free.

