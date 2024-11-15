Michael Jordan's teammate Ron Harper gives LeBron James' fans a tough pill to swallow on GOAT debate

The NBA's GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate largely centers around Michael Jordan and LeBron James. While some fans make the case for Kobe Bryant, or even Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the debate often boils down to Jordan and James.

During his career, Michael Jordan was asked if his resume put him ahead of other great players that came before him.

As he explained, the players that came before him can be viewed as artists who painted a picture, with players like him coming along and refining the picture already created.

MJ's former teammate, Ron Harper, weighed in on X, saying you can't compare players in different eras.

While reposting the footage of Jordan giving props to players like Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell, Harper wrote:

"You can only compare with the players that you play against learn something young kids stay humble.."

While Harper's thoughts likely won't put an end to the debate surrounding Michael Jordan and LeBron James, it's interesting to see the perspective of former players when it comes to the GOAT debate.

Looking at what Michael Jordan and LeBron James have both said about the GOAT debate

Throughout both of their respective careers, LeBron James and Michael Jordan spoke about their place in NBA history. While the GOAT debate during Jordan's era was less clear-cut, with legends like Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Magic Johnson being centerpieces in the debate, things are a bit more clear now.

In this season's poll from The Athletic, where anonymous players are polled on a wide range of topics, including the GOAT debate, Jordan and James receive an overwhelming number of votes.

So, what have the two players said about the GOAT title?

During a sitdown with late Georgetown coach John Thompson, as seen below, Jordan said he couldn't be the GOAT because he didn't play against players who came before him.

"I didn't play against, you know, all the great players prior to me, and those were the players that influence my game. I mean, it's a great honor, don't get me wrong. But I love to have played against Jerry West to determine if I was the better guard than him or Oscar Robertson, but we'll never know," MJ said.

On the flip side, after surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, LeBron James told Shaquille O'Neal on the "NBA on TNT" show that he's leaving the debate up to fans.

When Shaq pushed him for an answer on whether or not the accomplishment put him in consideration for the title of Greatest of all Time title, James said:

"Me personally, I'm going to take myself against anybody that's ever played this game. But everyone's going to have their favorite. But I know what I've brought to the table ... and what I can do out on this floor.

"I always feel like I'm the best to ever play this game, but there are so many other great ones, and I'm happy to just be a part of their journey."

With LeBron James continuing to cement his place in NBA history in year 22, the GOAT debate is likely to rage on.

