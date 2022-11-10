Skip Bayless says LeBron James finally losing battle against ‘Father Time’ after loss to LA Clippers: “It felt like it hit bottom last night”

Skip Bayless thinks Father Time has finally caught up to LeBron. The superstar has struggled with production on the floor and lingering injuries. Given his age and the fact that he's currently in the midst of his 20th season in the league, Bayless believes the woes aren't ending any time soon.

On Wednesday night in Los Angeles, the Lakers and the Clippers battled it out in a highly anticipated crosstown matchup. Good news was bestowed upon the Lakers as it was revealed that LeBron James would be able to play. The news came on the heels of James sitting out against the team's recent defeat to the Utah Jazz, and left many hopeful that the team could secure a win.

The game started off slow for the Lakers, with the team being outscored 38-21 in the first quarter. Although they were able to bounce back with a big second quarter, it was more of the same in the third as the team seemingly couldn't get it together. Ultimately, at the end of the game, it was the Clippers who came out on top, winning 114-101.

Despite the Akron native putting up 30 points, it marked the ninth loss of the season for LeBron James and the Lakers. The way Bayless sees things, the game marked a new low for the 37-year-old.

"There's some great new commercials all over every game I watch of LeBron verus Jason Momoa, father time. ... But the painful irony is that art is imitating life is imitating art. Because what is happening in the commercial is happening more and more on the court, except he isn't winning at all. ... It felt like it hit bottom last night."

The comments, which came on Thursday morning's episode of UNDISPUTED with Skip & Shannon can be viewed below. The conversation shifted to James beginning around the 8-minute mark.

Is Skip Bayless right about Father Time catching up to LeBron James?

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers

As Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe have pointed out several times over the course of the season, James just hasn't looked like himself. With a below-average 3-point percentage and below-average free throw percentage compared to his career highs, James has struggled.

Add onto that a foot injury, the most recent in a long list of lower-body injuries for James in recent years, and it's no wonder analysts are worried about James. Three of the last four seasons have seen James play in less than 60 games. Given that, it's safe to say injuries have completely derailed the last few seasons for the Lakers.

Although head coach Darvin Ham has remained adamant that he believes the team will get it together, time is running out. A rough start to the season is one thing, going 2-9 is another. Sooner or later, the team will need to figure out how to get it together if they have any hope of making a playoff run.

Check out some highlights from the Lakers' loss to the Clippers last night below!

Poll : 0 votes