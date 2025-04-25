Skip Bayless seemingly takes a shot at Scottie Pippen while lauding his son Pippen Jr

On Thursday, television personality Skip Bayless attacked former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen after his son put up an impressive performance with the Grizzlies. Scotty Pippen Jr. was his team's highest scorer on the night, as the Memphis team lost its third consecutive game against the OKC Thunder.
Bayless tweeted a back-handed compliment for Pippen Jr. after he finished with 28 points.
"Scotty Pippen Jr. is playing even bigger than Sr. once did," he wrote.
This comment from the columnist came after the Memphis Grizzlies heartbreakingly lost to the Thunder in Round 1 of the Western Conference playoffs. Losing both their games in Oklahoma, the Tennessee team welcomed the No.1 seed to the FedEx Forum with high expectations.
However, the Thunder pulled off a historic win on the road, rallying back from a 29-point deficit to win Game 3 and taking a step closer to sweeping the Grizzlies. Scotty Pippen Jr.'s performance was the only positive takeaway for Memphis, as they lost Ja Morant to an injury during the fixture.
Despite earning huge praise from Bayless for his performance, Pippen Jr. is yet to emulate his father's career best in the playoffs. The Bulls legend's highest tally in the postseason is 37 points, which he recorded against the LA Lakers in 1999.
Scotty Pippen Jr. gives his reaction to Ja Morant's injury after outscoring the OKC Thunder core in the first half
It was a tough night for the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum as their hopes of making it to the next round slowly dwindled. In addition to giving up a 29-point lead to lose by six points, the night was worsened by Ja Morant's injury, who exited the match with a hip injury in the second half.
Scotty Pippen Jr. opened up on his teammate's injury after the game, as his impressive outing in the first half was nullified by a strong team performance. Expressing his concern to the media over their star man's injury in the second half, the young guard said:
"He's the head of the snake. So when you lose someone like that, it definitely alters and shifts the whole team," Pippen expressed.
Scotty Pippen Jr. performed well in Morant's absence, outscoring the entire Thunder's core of SGA, Chet Holmgren, and Lou Dort in the first half. However, despite being up 77-51 at the halfway point, the Grizzlies were unable to hold on to the win and currently reflect a 0-3 record in the series.
