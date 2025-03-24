Skip Bayless unleashes bold take after short-handed Thunder stun Clippers: "Having the greatest NBA season ever"

Skip Bayless delivered high praise for the league-leading OKC Thunder after they outlasted the LA Clippers, despite missing two starters, to claim their sixth consecutive victory, 103-101, on Saturday — pushing their NBA-best record to 59-12.

This marked the Thunder’s fourth straight win over the Clippers this season in what could turn into a first-round playoff showdown, as OKC has already secured the No. 1 seed and the Clippers dropped to No. 8 after the defeat.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bayless teased a Monday episode of his show where he plans to discuss the Thunder, calling their campaign “the greatest NBA season ever.”

“JUST UNREAL: WITHOUT CHET (Holmgren) AND ALL-STAR JWILL (Jalen Williams), THE THUNDER JUST BEAT THE HOT, HEALTHY CLIPPERS OUT HERE IN LA. ON TOMORROW'S ‘SKIP BAYLESS SHOW’ I WILL TELL YOU WHY THE THUNDER ARE HAVING THE GREATEST NBA SEASON EVER. I MEAN EVER. TELL ME I'M WRONG.”

The all-time best NBA record belongs to the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who won 73 games, followed by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls with 72. Although the Thunder can’t surpass those marks with 12 losses on the board, they can still hit the 70-win milestone if they sweep their remaining 11 games.

OKC’s season has been historic, with their current net rating of 12.9 ranking as the second-best ever — only behind the 1995-96 Bulls’ 13.4.

Per Tankathon, the Thunder have the 17th most difficult schedule left in the league, with upcoming matchups against the LA Lakers (twice), Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings.

OKC Thunder pull off gritty win over LA Clippers without Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren

Sunday night’s victory didn’t come easy for OKC, as they were missing two starters: All-Star Jalen Williams and their key big man, Chet Holmgren.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had to carry the scoring load but struggled from the field, going just 7-for-29 — though he remained perfect from the line, making all 11 free throws to finish with 26 points and eight assists.

Aaron Wiggins stepped up to help fill the gap left by the missing stars, scoring 19 points, while Isaiah Hartenstein delivered a big performance with 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Alex Caruso contributed 14 points, including a crucial 3-pointer in crunch time. Jaylin Williams added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Lu Dort, back in action, chipped in 10 points.

Up next, the Thunder face the Sacramento Kings, followed by showdowns with the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls to wrap up the month of March.

