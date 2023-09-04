After long wait, Shannon Sharpe has made his debut on ESPN's "First Take." The Hall of Fame tight end had one minor slip up that sent social media into a frenzy.

As everyone knows, before Shannon Sharpe joined ESPN he sat aside from Skip Bayless on "Undisputed." While on air for this first time since his departure from FS1, he had a minor slip up with his new co-host.

While responding to Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe accidentally called him Skip. He quickly moved on, but social media was quick to catch this minor mistake. Once the clip made its way to social media, everyone began giving their thoughts on what happened.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans were sent into an uproar when Sharpe slipped up again not long after.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After years of debating Bayless on national television, it's clear Sharpe is going to have some growing pains as he gets adjusted on his new show.

Stephen A. Smith was not phased by Shannon Sharpe calling him "Skip"

Some hosts might have been bothered by a situation like this, but not Stephen A. Smith. The longtime NBA analyst remained calm when Shannon Sharpe slipped up on air.

When Sharpe first called him Skip, it was clear he knew he messed up. He quickly apologized, but Stephen A. made it clear it was not an issue. While it's something he can't continue doing, Stephen A. is a professional and won't create a scene on his own show.

Given the situation, it's obvious that nerves played a factor in Sharpe accidentally calling Stephen A. Skip Bayless. Knowing this, the longtime host kept the show going so his new partner didn't get more in his head.

One reason why Stephen A. wasn't bothered by this is because he has a lot of respect for both people. He openly recruited Sharpe to ESPN, and has a good relationship with his former co-host. Stephen A. might take some shots at his competitor, but at the end of the day, he has a lot of love for Skip Bayless as a human being.

Obviously, nobody wants to mess up on their first day. While social media will blow what Sharpe did out of proportion, it's something people will quickly forget and move on from.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)