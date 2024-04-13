"Sleeping on Bow Wow like he wasn’t closest to Jordan" - NBA fans disappointed with Kevin Durant's top 5 rappers-hoopers

Hip-hop has become almost synonymous with the NBA, and stars like Kevin Durant, who appears to be a huge fan of the genre, is part of the reason why. During his guest appearance at Boardroom's Aux Money, the Phoenix Suns star was asked to assemble a starting five of the best rappers that also hoop.

KD didn't take too long to decide his roster of rappers. He started with Master P before naming Chris Brown, Rowdy Rebel, Dave East and J. Cole.

KD's list was quite divisive among the fans who saw it. Some felt that he overlooked several notable rappers who also play basketball.

"Y'all sleeping on Bow Wow like he wasn't close to Jordan," tweeted @Hoopmedream.

"[Damian] Lillard snubbed," said @chrisdigiusto, naming someone whose job title is closer to hooper than hooper.

"Lil Dickey smokes half these dudes," said @ChubbyChub216.

Other fans agreed with Kevin Durant's list, just not with the order in which he listed them in.

"Why is J. Cole last?" Asked @rubmeup who thinks he deserves to be higher on the list.

"Having Rowdy over Dave East is CRAZY. He should be under Master P.," was what @KdubSOSolid had to say.

Another person shared the same sentiment, with @Travonne tweeting, "Damn Rowdy over East? Lol."

Kevin Durant says his favorite part of his career was when he played with the OKC Thunder

In the same interview with Boardroom, Kevin Durant also shared some insight into his illustrious career. Specifically, he said that his time playing with the OKC Thunder was his favorite era.

He says that it laid the foundation of his career, citing the fact that they battled so many great teams that won championships. Furthermore, he recalled the names of players that he admired and played against.

"I think coming in early all of us, James [Harden], me, [Russell Westbrook]," KD said. "We were all 22, 23 and getting thrown into the fire like that. That probably was the best time."

Kevin Durant began his career with the Seattle Supersonics, the team that drafted him second overall back in 2007. However, the Sonics relocated to Oklahoma before his second season, becoming the Thunder. Including the team's time in Seattle, KD played the first nine seasons of his career there.

In his sophomore season, the Thunder paired KD with Russell Westbrook, drafted in 2008. The duo would eventually become one of the most dynamic pairings in the NBA.

Joined by James Harden, the OKC Thunder and Durant reached the NBA Finals in 2012., facing off against LeBron James and the Miami Heat trio, ultimately falling 4-1.

Kevin Durant won numerous awards and multiple All-Star selections during his time with OKC. Perhaps the biggest moment of his time there was when he won the MVP award back in 2014.

However, his time with the Thunder ended on a bitter note after he decided to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016. The Warriors had just beaten the OKC Thunder in the most recent postseason at the time, which added to the drama of his departure from the team.