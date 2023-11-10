"Slowing the f**k outta this game": LeBron James' ex-teammate blasts Giannis Antetokounmpo amid 54-point outburst vs. Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with an NBA season-high 54 points on 76% shooting during Milwaukee’s 126-124 loss to Indiana on Thursday. However, Antetokounmpo’s season-high 18 free-throw attempts left former NBA champion Channing Frye frustrated.

During the game, Frye tweeted about Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The ex-teammate of LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James said that Antetokounmpo’s free throws were prolonging the game. However, Frye still gave the two-time MVP credit for shooting an efficient 16-for-18 (88.9%) at the line:

“Giannis’ free throw routine is legit 25 seconds, it’s honestly slowing the f**k outta this game, goodness. But also, he’s making them, so I can’t be that mad,” Frye tweeted.

Per StatMuse, Antetokounmpo’s 18 free throw attempts marked the second-most by any player this season, trailing only Sacramento Kings shooting guard Malik Monk (19). Meanwhile, his 16 made free throws also marked the second most this season, trailing only his co-star, Damian Lillard (17).

Through eight games Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.4 blocks and 0.6 3-pointers per game on 56.6% shooting. However, despite his strong free-throw shooting night on Thursday, he is still shooting just 68.3% at the line for the season.

Rick Carlisle on overcoming Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 54-point night

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle

Following Indiana’s victory over Milwaukee on Thursday, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle spoke about the difficulty of slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Carlisle said that the Pacers did the best that they could to contain him, however, the superstar forward was still tough to stop:

“We had to deal with a player who was extraordinarily hot and on a roll,” Carlisle said.

“We executed as well as we could and created some chaos defensively. You’ve got to take some risks or else he’s going to end up with 60. Very fortunate to get the win.”

Indiana led by as many as 18 points before the Bucks came storming back to take the lead. Milwaukee then led by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter. However, a late Pacers run and some costly turnovers by Antetokounmpo helped Indiana secure the victory.

The Pacers were led by star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who finished with 29 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and five 3-pointers on 58.8% shooting. Haliburton also hit a clutch go-ahead 3 to put Indiana up 122-121 with 1:29 remaining.

The win marked the third straight for the Pacers, while the Bucks’ loss ended their three-game winning streak.

Milwaukee (5-3) next plays on the road against the Orlando Magic (4-3) on Saturday.

Indiana (6-3) next plays on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers (6-1) on Sunday.

