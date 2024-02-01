"Smack the s*t out your fata** head" - Jalen Brunson instantly regrets seeking Josh Hart's 'immature' answer on defending him

The friendship between New York Knicks players Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson seems to be one filled with hilarity as evidenced by their social media exchanges. The former Villanova teammates are often seen poking fun at each other on Twitter, with Hart often being the instigator.

One can almost assume that the ridiculous banter that occurs between the two extends beyond their online encounters, and fans saw a glimpse of that in a clip posted by a New York Knicks fan account.

In the clip, Brunson is being interviewed and decides to call Hart so that he can ask him something. As soon as he picks up the call, Brunson tells him that he is doing an interview and that he needs Hart to be on his best behavior. Then he asks Hart how he would stop Brunson if he were guarding him.

For a while, it seems like Hart cuts off. When Brunson asks him to repeat his answer, here is what his teammate said.

"That's tough," Hart said. "I would try to be physical... You're gonna do 14 pivots & shot fakes before you actually shot the ball... You like jumping into people to get fouled."

Brunson responds by saying that Hart basically cannot guard him.

"Basically, with you being able to play so well off two feet it's tough... At some point I'm going to jump, on the third shot fake I'm jumping."

After sharing this response, Brunson complimented his teammate for his professional answer and told him that he was happy that he's maturing.

"You didn't hear my first answer it cut off," Hart replied, referring to his first answer as the immature answer. Brunson asked him what the immature response was, to which Hart says "I said smack the s*** off your fata** head."

The response drew laughs from Ashley Nevel, who was conducting the interview, and from Josh Hart's wife. She was with him at the time while Jalen Brunson repeatedly said that it can't be that funny.

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart won a championship at Villanova together

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart enjoyed massive success in basketball before they were even in the NBA. Back in 2016, they were part of the Villanova squad that won the NCAA championship.

Aside from the duo, their current teammates Donte DiVincenzo and Ryan Arcidiacono were also members of that squad. Bringing the total number of Villanova alum on the Knicks to four.

Their championship win was a tough battle that was decided by only three points as the North Carolina Tar Heels gave them a tough battle. Villanova held a ten-point lead with just under five minutes left in the second half, but they failed to hold off the Tar Heels as they surged to make it a one-possession game toward the end.

Villanova took a three-point lead with thirteen seconds remaining thanks to two clutch free-throws by Josh Hart, but Marcus Paige hit a three to tie the game. With under five seconds left, Ryan Arcidiacono brought the ball up and was able to find Kris Jenkins who sank the game-winning three for Villanova for their first National Championship since 1985.

Jalen Brunson would remain at Villanova until his junior year, where he would go on to win another title in 2018.

