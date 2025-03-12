"Small price to pay for Cooper Flagg": Fans react as NBA hits Utah Jazz with $100K fine for player participation violations

The NBA announced on Wednesday that the Utah Jazz had been fined $100,000 for breaking the player participation policy sitting All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen in their game against the Washington Wizards on March 5.

According to NBA Communications on X (formerly Twitter), the Jazz had kept the Finnish forward out of previous games but did not elaborate on the specifics. Markkanen has missed the team’s last nine games due to low back injury management.

Against the Wizards, he was listed as out due to a back issue, as part of a lengthy Jazz injury report.

After news of the NBA’s fine broke, fans took to social media to voice their opinions. Some speculated that the Jazz were tanking in hopes of securing a high draft pick, while others mocked the penalty.

"A small price to pay for Cooper Flagg," a fan said.

"Watch em fall out of the top-3 during the lottery 😂," another fan said.

"Lol they fined them 6 McChickens and they think it’s making an impact 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 LOL!!" one fan commented.

Other criticized the team for allegedly tanking.

"If you gonna tank at least don’t make it obvious @utahjazz," a fan said.

"Good! Their tanking has been soo unethical," another fan said.

"Doing all this tanking and won’t get a top 3 pick 😭" one fan said.

The Jazz remain at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 15-50 record. According to Tankathon, Utah has a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, where many expect Duke’s Cooper Flagg to be the top selection.

A former NBA executive explains why the Utah Jazz was fined

Former Brooklyn Nets associate general manager Bobby Marks explained the rationale behind the Jazz’s fine. He said that Markkanen is considered a “star” by NBA standards because he was an All-Star in the 2022–23 season.

Additionally, under the player participation policy, NBA teams can face escalating penalties if they repeatedly rest star players in certain situations. Marks noted that if an All-Star consistently misses road games, the league has the authority to penalize teams.

According to Marks, if the Jazz commit another player participation violation, they could face a $250,000 fine.

The Jazz are scheduled to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. According to the team’s injury report, Markkanen is listed as questionable due to a back issue.

