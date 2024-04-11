"Smoking that team": Mavs fans amped up as Luka Doncic and crew book first round meeting with Clippers again

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks continue to beat up their opponents, winning their 16th over the past 18 games when they drubbed the Miami Heat 111-92. The victory allowed them to nail the fifth spot in the Western Conference. Lying ahead of them in the playoffs is a foe the Mavericks are all too familiar with.

As the fifth-ranked team, the Mavericks seal a mouthwatering seven-game first-round matchup with the LA Clippers. They will meet for the third time in the past four years with the southern California team eliminating their Texas-based counterparts in 2020 and 2021.

Doncic and Irving going up against the star-studded LA lineup of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook will be riveting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Dallas Mavericks’ win and the scheduled playoff showdown had fans excitedly reacting on X, formerly Twitter:

“Mavs this year smoking that team”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

X user Koni nailed it about the fans’ excitement for the upcoming series:

“Mavs cause Luka on a different level but this shits gonna be cinema”

Reaction to Mavericks win

One did not even give the Clippers a chance:

“Mavs will sweep”

Reaction to Mavericks win

23 had a different opinion about who will cause the Clippers the most trouble:

“KYRIE WILL FINISH THEM”

Reaction to Mavericks win

Not everyone is rooting for Luka Doncic, though:

"Clippers in 6, Luka will be exposed in the playoffs how fat statpadder he is."

Reaction to Mavericks win

Luka Doncic’s co-star during those two years of heartbreaking losses to the Clippers was Kristaps Porzingis. Jalen Brunson, the current New York Knicks superstar, still hadn’t played out of the shadows of the Slovenian genius. He was the backup that played the third wheel in Dallas’ offense.

Doncic has been nearly unguardable in 13 playoff games against the LA Clippers. Despite Kawhi Leonard and Paul George lining up across from him, “Luka Legend” has nearly averaged a 30-point triple-double against them. He is much better than the last time he faced them in the postseason and arguably has his best supporting cast.

Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green and Dereck Lively II form a superb crew the Mavericks have around Luka Doncic. They may even be deeper than their first-round opponents from top to bottom.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will have a clear advantage if Kawhi Leonard remains out or compromised

The biggest story heading into the highly anticipated matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers will be Kawhi Leonard’s health. “The Claw” has missed his sixth straight game on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns due to knee soreness. Leonard’s nagging knee issues forced him to play just one game in the playoffs last year.

The Clippers remain tough opponents even without Leonard. James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Paul Geroge, Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell are still available. Dallas, though, has the clear advantage if LA’s best player remains out or is compromised.

Without him, Luka Doncic will not have to face the Clippers’ most terrifying defender. Sans Leonard, LA does not have the one player who has proven to be at his best when the lights are brightest.