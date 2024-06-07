"Smothered the Mavs"- Magic Johnson doesn't hold back on Game 1 assessment as Celtics berate Luka Doncic and Co.

Magic Johnson straightforwardly assessed the Boston Celtics' 107-89 mauling of the Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Thursday. Johnson credited the Celtics' defense for shutting down Dallas. The Mavericks shot a dismal 41.7% from the floor, including 7 of 27 from 3-point range, finishing with only nine team assists.

Entering Thursday's championship round opener, the Mavericks averaged 22.4 assists per contest. Limiting Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's playmaking paved the way for Boston's success, sparking Johnson's critical assessment.

"The Celtics defense smothered the Mavs and took them completely out their game," Johnson said. "Like I said earlier this week - the Celtics just have more depth and firepower than the Mavs and it was on full display tonight!"

The Celtics displayed their strength on both ends of the court, which was expected to cause the Mavericks all sorts of problems. It primarily included their coverage of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Their game plan was to limit their playmaking and guard the 3-point line better. Doncic had a postseason career-low one assist, while Irving had two assists. The former shot 12 of 26 for his 30 points, while the latter scored 12 on 6 of 9 shooting.

Doncic or Irving didn't have the pick-and-roll option available, which is their bread and butter on offense, nor their corner passes to shooters, as the Celtics did an excellent job of rotating and switching.

Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis provided excellent defense on the interior, protecting the rim efficiently.

Mavericks desperately need a 3rd scorer to support Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving

The Mavericks stormed through the Western Conference after facing teams that weren't as versatile as the Celtics, stacked with talent. Boston has too many options, especially defensively, to offset the Mavericks' offense. Dallas, meanwhile, doesn't have that kind of depth, so its scoring will be crucial.

Apart from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks need a reliable third scorer who can create opportunities. The Celtics guarded the Mavericks by shutting down Doncic and Irving's passing lanes. Boasting another scoring threat may have caused the Celtics defense more trouble.

P.J. Washington, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jaden Hardy appear to be the Mavs' best scorers outside Doncic and Irving. If they can elevate their games in the upcoming matchups, it could significantly make this contest more competitive than it appears to be.

