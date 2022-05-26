“Shaq got so many motherf*****g commercials and businesses” - Snoop Dogg says he’s inspired by Shaquille O'Neal, believes Shaq is like a reinvention of Magic Johnson

Despite being one of the most successful entertainers globally, Snoop Dogg spoke about finding inspiration in Shaquille O'Neal. He compared Shaq to fellow LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Shaquille O'Neal has been one of the most successful basketball players on and off the court. The NBA legend has several lucrative endorsements and investments.

With all of Shaq's success off the court, many people are following the Hall of Famer's lead in terms of business prowess. During a recent segment on the "Impaulsive" podcast, Snoop Dogg spoke about following Shaquille O'Neal, stating:

"I'm chasing Shaquille O'Neal right now. Shaq got so many motherf*****g commercials and businesses and this is my friend. When I say I'm chasing him, it's for the right reasons.

"I'm just inspired by him. I love how he took his basketball career, put it on pause, and took his business. You forget he was a basketball player based off of how business-minded he became."

Snoop Dogg made a strong point about O'Neal's business mind. The LA Lakers legend has managed to create a significant net worth despite financial mistakes early in his NBA career.

Part of what made Shaq financially successful was learning from Magic Johnson about being economically successful.

Shaquille O'Neal learned from Magic Johnson, so Snoop Dogg looks at Shaq as a reinvention of Magic

Shaq and Magic are famous LA Lakers that have found success on and off the court.

During the same podcast appearance, the legendary rapper talked about the reinvention of Magic Johnson from NBA baller to financial baller. He said:

"You know another reinvention of Magic Johnson, you know, to take your skills outside of the basketball court and create businesses.

"I want to take my skills outside of the microphone outside of the mic booth outside of the studio into a business and that's what I've been able to do and you should be able to do what you're great at."

After his NBA career, Magic Johnson's reinvention as a successful businessman created the model for Shaq. Snoop Dogg and several other celebrities followed after the fact.

Shaq has spoken about how Magic Johnson helped the fellow LA Lakers legend become the successful businessman that he is today.

Shaquille O'Neal's movement throughout the community is similar to how Magic Johnson operates. They resemble one another both as businessmen and former professional athletes.

Snoop Dogg is chasing Shaq, and Shaq is chasing Magic Johnson. However, all three are financially successful and create a model for other famous people to follow after their primary careers conclude.

