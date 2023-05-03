Snoop Dogg forespoke Lakers vs Warriors wild ending into existence

Jordan Poole has found himself facing scrutiny after some questionable late-game decision-making in Game 1 against the LA Lakers. After the Lakers were able to come back from a deficit early, the team found itself with a lead heading into the final minute of the game.

On the Golden State Warriors' final two possessions, guard Jordan Poole saw the opportunity to score. Most notably, on the team's final possession, Poole pulled up for a deep 3-pointer that could have tied the game. After a missed shot saw the Lakers claim a Game 1 victory on the road, Jordan Poole faced criticism.

As it turns out, earlier in the day, famed rapper Snoop Dogg appeared on First Take, where he weighed in on the series. As a die-hard LA Lakers fan, Snoop Dogg predicted that late-game Steph Curry would be smothered by the Lakers' defense. In almost mythical fashion, he predicted that Jordan Poole would get the chance to play hero.

Given that Poole has struggled from the field recently, Snoop Dogg gleefully encouraged him to take the shot if the opportunity presented itself.

"We're going to be probably doubling Steph, and somebody else is going to be open. Jordan Poole, keep shooting. I like the way you've been missing brother."

John @iam_johnw Snoop dog saying this on first take today is hilarious considering how the game ended with Jordan Poole bricking a 3 Snoop dog saying this on first take today is hilarious considering how the game ended with Jordan Poole bricking a 3 https://t.co/WBlTGzYMDD

NBA veterans react to Jordan Poole's questionable shot against the LA Lakers

Of course, as Snoop Dogg took a victory lap, many NBA veterans were quick to criticize Poole for the deep 3-point attempt. After the game, the cameras cut back to the NBA on the TNT broadcasting crew. Hall of Famers Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny 'The Jet' Smith questioned the shot.

From the sound of things, none of the men were pleased. Barkley admitted that he didn't like Jordan Poole taking that shot, while Shaquille O'Neal was quick to chime in and agree.

As Kenny Smith pointed out, Poole could have taken a dribble and stepped up to the 3-point line to give himself an easier look.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT "I don't like that shot at all."



Chuck, Shaq and Kenny react to Jordan Poole's missed 3-pointer near end of Lakers-Warriors Game 1 "I don't like that shot at all." Chuck, Shaq and Kenny react to Jordan Poole's missed 3-pointer near end of Lakers-Warriors Game 1 https://t.co/JMwq0FvmWA

Not everyone agreed with the trio's assessment of the final play, however. In a separate broadcast, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton went against the grain, saying that he would have taken the same shot as Poole in that situation:

“What was wrong with that shot? … What did you want him to do? Take a dribble? … What if you’re not going to get a better shot than that? … You don’t like that shot? … I’m not mad … I’m not mad at that shot. He’s wide open … I’m shooting it. I’m shooting it if I’m Jordan. So I feel you, Jordan. I would have shot that, too."

Channing Frye was quick to joke that Haliburton's opinion is the exact reason he's watching the playoffs rather than playing in them.

With Game 2 on tap for Thursday, it will be interesting to see how Poole responds to the criticism as he and the Warriors look to pick up a big win over the Lakers.

