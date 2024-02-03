"Snubbed": Trae Young's demolition of Kevin Durant and Suns has fans angry at All-Star snub 

When the 2024 NBA All-Star Game reserves were announced, most basketball fans were surprised that Trae Young didn't make the NBA Eastern Conference roster. Shortly after, Young scored 32 points against the Phoenix Suns, leading to debates about whether it was a mistake to leave the Atlanta Hawks point guard off the All-Star team.

The Atlanta Hawks picked up the win over the Phoenix Suns, 129-120, at State Farm Arena. Young ended the game with 32 points, 15 assists, seven 3-pointers and two steals.

On the other side, Kevin Durant led all scorers with 35 points along with eight rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and five 3-point baskets in the loss.

Fans saw the game as a statement by Young after getting snubbed from the 2024 NBA All-Star Game:

Some are now questioning why Trae Young was not an NBA All-Star after a stellar performance against the Phoenix Suns' big three:

Some people were already questioning why certain players earned a spot on the All-Star roster while Trae Young did not. Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks were often cited by some as points of comparison in these discussions:

Trae Young can still join All-Star Game in Indianapolis

As the NBA All-Star Game approaches in a few weeks, there remains a significant chance that Trae Young could still join the event. Given the injuries affecting some Eastern Conference All-Stars, the 25-year-old guard might secure his third All-Star appearance.

East starter Joel Embiid just suffered a meniscus tear and that could sideline him for three weeks making him ineligible to play. The league will then look for a replacement in the same conference and some believe that Young is the next man up.

This decision will now be in the hands of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and who he thinks should be on the team.

If ever another snub happens, Knicks forward Julius Randle also had a shoulder injury. It is said that Randle will be reevaluated in three weeks and that makes him another player that could miss the All-Star Game.

In the 2023-24 season, Trae Young has not only demonstrated exceptional shooting skills but also ranks second in the league for assists per game, with 11 for the Atlanta Hawks. This fact strengthens his case for a reevaluation and inclusion in the All-Star Game.

