"So adorable" - Chloe Kitts touched by boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles' heartfelt tribute to South Carolina roots with nostalgic pics

Collin Murray-Boyles shared a tribute to his roots in South Carolina on social media ahead of his first NBA season. Murray-Boyles' girlfriend and South Carolina Gamecocks star forward Chloe Kitts commented on the Toronto Raptors rookie's post. In an Instagram post, Murray-Boyles shared several images that celebrate his connection to South Carolina. It featured pictures of himself during his time for the Gamecocks, as well as images with his brother, mother, Kitts, his friends and Adidas. &quot;Home is where the heart is ✝️,&quot; Murray-Boyles wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCollin Murray-Boyles' girlfriend, Chloe Kitts, was one of several South Carolina basketball personalities to comment on his Instagram post. Kitts was so smitten by his boyfriend's love for his hometown. &quot;Your so adorable,&quot; Kitts commented. Chloe Kitts comments on Collin Murray-Boyles' IG post. (Photo: @30murrayjr on IG)Murray-Boyles was born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina. He was a high school star at A.C. Flora in Forest Acres, leading them to the state championship game in her junior season. He would finish his high school basketball career at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, before returning home.Murray-Boyles committed to South Carolina and played two seasons for the Gamecocks. He averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game as a sophomore. He would declare for the NBA draft and was given a green room invite. Toronto Raptors drafted Collin Murray-Boyles with the 9th pickWith the ninth pick, the Toronto Raptors drafted 20-year-old forward Collin Murray-Boyles. He went viral for his reaction, with fans assuming he didn't want to get drafted to Canada. He didn't have an explanation for his reaction but praised the Raptors franchise. &quot;I don't know,&quot; Murray-Boyles said. &quot;This is crazy. Being with this organization means so much. They're a winning organization. I just want to make everybody better around me, and that's what I'm going to do.&quot;Murray-Boyles averaged 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in 23.6 minutes per game at the 2025 NBA Summer League. He shot 57.0% from the field, but struggled from beyond the arc at 22.0%.The good news for the Raptors is that he played well on the defensive end and could have a solid future on that end in the NBA. His breakout game in the Summer League was a 20-point, four-steal performance against the Golden State Warriors.