“So damn fire nephew”: LeBron James hyped to see Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony’s stunning family portrait during FSU visit

LeBron James has a great friendship with Carmelo Anthony, and their 'Banana Boat' crew is renowned. It was probably expected to see it extend to another generation, with Kiyan Anthony and Bronny James making a name for themselves. The hype around the next generation is immense, and it certainly isn't possible without the seniors' support.

The hype begins with the Lakers star as he shared images from Kiyan's visit to Florida State on his Instagram story. James posted a picture of the Anthony family in Florida State Seminoles jerseys with the caption,

"So damn fire nephew."

LeBron James hyping Kiyan Anthony on his Florida State Visit

Kiyan Anthony is one of the most heavily recruited players of his class. Florida State, Michigan, Memphis, Maryland, Indiana, and, of course, Carmelo's own Syracuse are amongst the list of colleges lining up to acquire his services for collegiate action.

According to On3, Kiyan is ranked No. 6 amongst high schoolers in the NIL rankings, and he has already made a name amongst the basketball public.

Bronny James and Kiyan Anthony recreated LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony's high school matchup in 2023

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony were rivals in high school before being teammates much later in their career

LeBron and Melo are two players who have had their careers intertwine at all stages, and it seems like Bronny and Kiyan have their stories scripted similarly. The duo faced off against each other in the high school basketball circuit in December 2022.

Rarely do high school games get such traction, but this was bound to be the case with LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony's names involved.