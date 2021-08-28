"So damn happy you didn’t cave in my brother" - LeBron James reacts to Carmelo Anthony not giving up on NBA career

LeBron James is ecstatic to have Carmelo Anthony join him at the LA Lakers, and in a social media post he sent out on Friday, the four-time MVP complimented his good friend for pressing on.

Anthony was a guest on HBO Max’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted” where he revealed that his son encouraged him to not give up on his career.

In response to the clip that was posted by Anthony on his Twitter account, LeBron James expressed his joy that the veteran forward didn’t give up on his NBA career.

“So DAMN happy you didn’t cave in my brother!!” James said in a tweet. “Keep going!!”

Anthony was nearly out of the league after the Houston Rockets traded him and he was eventually waived during the 2018-19 season. He played just 10 games for the Rockets and didn't find a job in the NBA until November of 2019 when the Portland Trail Blazers called.

The Blazers gave him an opportunity and rescued him from basketball limbo and he has since redeemed his image of being a prima donna. Whether in a starting role or in a bench role, Anthony proved he could be effective either way, averaging 14.3 points on 39.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc in two seasons with the Blazers.

The former scoring champion handled his business professionally and he became one of the best reserves in the league.

LeBron James recruited Carmelo Anthony to the LA Lakers

LeBron James #23 drives the ball against Carmelo Anthony #00

At the end of Carmelo Anthony’s contract with the Blazers, LeBron James recruited the 10-time All-Star to join him on the LA Lakers. Anthony later revealed what James told him that made him decide to play for the Purple and Gold.

Melo on LeBron James' message to him: "The time is now. We've got to make it happen. We want you." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) August 9, 2021

As a knockdown outside shooter, Melo is exactly the kind of offensive force that the LA Lakers need coming off their bench. With a team that’s gearing up for a title run next season, LeBron James needs shooters around him for the team to be successful, and few are better than Anthony.

It’s a godsend that Anthony is available at this point in his career and it gives the two friends an opportunity to try and win a title together. For LeBron James, a championship will be his fifth, but it will only be Anthony’s first.

James’ motivation to win a title next season just got more personal.

Also Read: "I think he wants to pass Kareem" - Shaquille O’Neal on LeBron James wanting to earn GOAT status by becoming the all-time points leader

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava