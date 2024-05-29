"So dumb" - NBA analyst flames Karl-Anthony Towns for getting in foul trouble over "unnecessary" fouls

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns had a ball game in their 105-100 victory in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals over the Mavericks on Tuesday in Dallas. But he drew flak from some quarters for putting himself in early foul trouble.

One of them was from NBA analyst and Hoops Tonight host Jason Timpf, who highlighted what he deemed to be "dumb' fouls committed by 'KAT' for his fourth and fifth fouls with still a lot of basketball to play. Timpf tweeted:

"The 4th and 5th fouls for KAT in this quarter were so dumb. ... The most telegraphed drive for the easiest charge Kleber has ever taken. And a completely unnecessary flying elbow at PJ Washington."

The plays took place at the 7:35 mark in the third quarter when Karl-Anthony Towns was called for a foul for charging at Maxi Kleber on the break for his fourth foul.

Two and a half minutes later, he was once again called for an offensive foul for hitting P.J. Washington with an elbow while taking a shot for his fifth foul. Naz Reid came in for him.

Karl-Anthony Towns, though, stayed long enough to help his team, including draining three consecutive 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter, to set up the win before fouling out with 1:38 left.

For the game, the four-time NBA All-Star had 25 points, going 4-of-5 from 3, and five rebounds in 30 minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns says improved defense helped Timberwolves stave off elimination in Game 4

Karl-Anthony Towns said defense was key for Minnesota winning Game 4 of the Western Conference finals over the Dallas Mavericks and staving off elimination.

With their backs against the wall, the Timberwolves held on tough all the way to the end to take Game 4, 105-100, and narrow their series deficit to 3-1.

In the postgame interview, Karl-Anthony Towns highlighted how their improved defense played a huge part in the win:

"Played defense. We played some good defense the whole night. Made some shots, and this is the way it should be."

The Timberwolves limited the Mavericks to just 42% shooting (34-of-81) from the field and 35% from 3 (14-of-40). They also held both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to just 33% shooting.

Anthony Edwards led the way for the Timberwolves with a near triple-double of 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points, going 9-of-13 from the field and 4-of-5 from 3.

For Dallas, despite his poor shooting, Doncic ended up with a team-high 28 points, apart from 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Irving had 16 points, while Jaden Hardy came off the bench with 13.

Game 5 of the series swings back to Minnesota on Thursday.