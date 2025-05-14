“So far from the truth” - Aaron Gordon slams Ramona Shelburne’s report on locker room rift with Russell Westbrook

On Tuesday, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon slammed ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne for her report on Russell Westbrook. The NBA Insider published an article on May 13, claiming that there was a rift between the Nuggets locker room and the former OKC Thunder star, which has since been proven to be false.

The former Orlando Magic man spoke about the article during a post-game interview after his team's 112-105 loss at the Paycom Center. Questioned if the Nuggets could win two games in a row, Gordon was seen overlooking the query as he focused on Shelburne's report, slamming her for the false claims:

"Absolutely, but we've got to start with the one at home. But really, I don't feel like talking about the game. Earlier, I caught wind of an article that came out about Russell Westbrook in our locker room after Game 2, which was a completely arbitrary article and pointless and unnecessary. By whoever that was put out," he said.

Gordon further went on to vouch for his teammate as he highlighted his importance in the Nuggets' dressing room:

"Russ is one of the most talented basketball players who has ever played the game of basketball. Quite frankly he's been great for us all year long. We're brothers, we spend more time with each other than we do with our own family," he continued.

Ramona Shelburne's article unnecessarily attacked Russell Westbrook, whom she labeled the "most volatile player in the NBA." The article also deemed the former Thunder man as a "human pros and cons list," which seems to have irked his Nuggets teammates.

The Denver Nuggets will be hoping to make a comeback in the series as they travel back to Colorado after their Game 5 loss.

Russell Westbrook's wife slams Ramona Shelburne for lying about her husband in her recent article

ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne faced the wrath of many for her article about Russell Westbrook, including his wife, Nina Westbrook. The registered therapist was seen going off on the sportswriter as she claimed that her articles were filled with "lies" and inaccuracies.

Taking to Instagram to post a screenshot of the article's title, Nina couldn't hold back her frustration as she slammed Shelburne with a thunderous message:

"VOLATILE"?" You should be ashamed for so many reasons. I'll let you decipher them, she wrote."

Continuing to vent her frustration, she continued:

"Dirty work, Ramona. How could you share and spread so many lies randomly, for no reason, and with so much conviction? You're using his name for clickbait during the playoff's which is ridiculous. Trust me, I know the facts about literally everything. Normally, I let you guys tell your silly lies in peace. Enough already. Stop with the lies. #gonuggets."

Nina Westbrook slams Ramona Shelburne for her article on her husband

The article, which was posted on May 13, insinuated that the Nuggets' playoff hopes rested on a "volatile" Westbrook. This earned a fiery reaction from his wife, who was not at all happy by the representation of Westbrook's image by the ESPN reporter.

