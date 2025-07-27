  • home icon
"So he’s literally Jokic": NBA fans react as Yang Hansen reveals his father's jab at him being "fat" led to basketball career pursuit

By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Jul 27, 2025 06:10 GMT
NBA: Draft - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react as Yang Hansen reveals his father's jab at him being "fat" led to basketball career pursuit - Source: Imagn

Portland Trail Blazers’ Yang Hansen is one of the most anticipated rookies in the upcoming 2025-26 season. He has often been compared with former MVP Nikola Jokic. Dubbed as the “Chinese Jokic,” the 7-foot-1 Hansen has similar skills like Jokic.

However, according to Hansen, his father pushed him to be a basketball player, offering him advice about avoiding being fat. Those jabs led him to pursue the sport and trim down to become a massive Asian prospect.

“I was a little bit of a fat boy. … My father told me: ‘Don’t become fat,’” he said.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA fans have reacted to Hansen’s comparisons with Jokic, who also struggled with weight issues early in his career, while others expressed awe about Hansen's father’s way of parenting.

“So he’s literally Jokic,” one fan said.
“But what if he becomes lore accurate Jokic,” another wrote.
“Fat shaming your kid into becoming an NBA player is world class parenting,” one said.
On X, other NBA fans lauded Hansen’s father for creating an NBA prospect as good as his son.

Hansen was originally picked by the Memphis Grizzlies as the 16th selection in the first round but was traded to the Trail Blazers on draft day. He's expected to be the starting center, as the Trail Blazers released DeAndre Ayton to the LA Lakers to open up a spot in the center position.

The Chinese big impressed in his first NBA exposure in the Summer League, averaging 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Yang Hansen on what Yao Ming told him before heading to the NBA

Yang Hansen will be playing his first NBA season with great pressure, not just from himself but also from his countrymen, as he will represent China in the league.

Hansen revealed that Chinese NBA legend Yao Ming called him to give him advice on what to do once he plays in the league.

“It’s a lot of pressure, for sure. I just want to show the people in China I’m doing good. Before I headed to the States, Yao called me and shared some of his experiences. He told me to enjoy your food, enjoy your drinks, enjoy your sleep, and enjoy everything,” Hansen said via an interview by the Washington Post.

Yang Hansen will be China’s newest big prospect since Yao Ming, who mostly played for the Houston Rockets during his NBA career.

