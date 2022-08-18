“So much for LeBron holding the Lakers’ feet to the fire, demanding they get rid of Russ” - Skip Bayless says LeBron James has no more leverage, says LeBron wants to retire a ‘Hollywood Laker’

LeBron James just recently agreed to a contract extension with the LA Lakers, and not everyone has something good to say about it. That, as expected, includes veteran sports analyst Skip Bayless.

James and the Lakers have reached a new agreement in hopes of bringing more titles to Los Angeles. The contract extension talks have been in the works for the past few weeks. James agreed to a two-year extension worth $97.1 million. The deal includes a player option in the third year of the deal, which is the 2024-25 season.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M. BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M.

According to ESPN, James' new deal will make him the highest-earning player in NBA history. He surpasses the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant with $532 million in guaranteed career earnings.

On Twitter, Bayless wrote:

"So much for LeBron holding the Lakers’ feet to the fire, demanding they get rid of Russ or he'll take his talents elsewhere," Bayless tweeted. "HE HAS NO MORE LEVERAGE BECAUSE HE WANTS TO RETIRE A HOLLYWOOD LAKER."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless So much for LeBron holding the Lakers' feet to the fire, demanding they get rid of Russ or he'll take his talents elsewhere. I'll say it again: HE HAS NO MORE LEVERAGE BECAUSE HE WANTS TO RETIRE A HOLLYWOOD LAKER. He knows it; they know it. #StriveForLAness So much for LeBron holding the Lakers' feet to the fire, demanding they get rid of Russ or he'll take his talents elsewhere. I'll say it again: HE HAS NO MORE LEVERAGE BECAUSE HE WANTS TO RETIRE A HOLLYWOOD LAKER. He knows it; they know it. #StriveForLAness

Whether it's true or not that James no longer has leverage in the Lakers organization, it's difficult to think that the Lakers won't consider his opinion. Often called "LeGM" whenever his team makes roster moves, James has been involved at times in roster changes for his teams.

Now, on the discussion of him retiring as a Laker, it's up to James if he wants to call it quits by the time his last deal with the Lakers is up.

LeBron James will break many records next season

Heading into this season, LeBron James is within reach of break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's iconic scoring. James needs 1,326 points to surpass Kareem's 38,387 points.

James is second with 37,062 after eclipsing Karl Malone last season. Many thought Kareem's record wouldn't be broken. However, James' longevity has helped him reach this feat. For the 18-time All-Star to exceed Kareem, he needs to average 22.0 points per game for 60 games. James averaged 30.3 ppg in 56 games last season, good for 1,695 points.

Additionally, he's on his way to the fourth spot on the all-time assist list. With 349 assists last season, he is close to surpassing Magic Johnson, Mark Jackson and Steve Nash. LeBron needs 291 to get in fourth place.

The four-time champion also has a chance to get the ninth spot in steals. James needs 72 to pass Hakeem Olajuwon.

James' longevity has helped him become the greatest all-around player in NBA history. Even at 37, James is still effective and looks ready to break more records until the day he retires.

