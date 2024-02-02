“So proud”: Anthony Edwards' second All-Star achievement earns adoration from girlfriend Jeanine Robel

Anthony Edwards was recently selected for the 2023-24 season All-Star game for the second year in a row, and his girlfriend Jeanine Robel took to social media to express her excitement about his selection.

Edwards was one of the two players from the Minnesota Timberwolves who were selected for the All-Star Game in Indianapolis in February. He will be accompanied by teammate Karl-Anthony Towns who made his fourth career All-Star selection.

Robel reposted a post from Adidas on his IG story that showed Edwards hanging on the rim after the dunk. He captioned it:

“So proud of you,” which was followed by a star, an ant and biceps emojis.

Jeanine Robel's IG Story

Edwards and Jeanine Robel are expecting a baby this season. Robel had recently posted a picture on Instagram, showing her baby bump. She is 30 years old while Edwards is just 22, however, their relationship has been getting stronger day by day. She is frequently seen cheering Edwards from the stands in Timberwolves games.

Recently, Edwards came under severe controversy after an IG model named Paige alleged that the NBA star had forced her to get an abortion after getting her pregnant. She also shared the screenshots of the conversation between her and Edwards.

Anthony Edwards named All-Star reserve for the Western Conference

Ahead of the All-Star Weekend, NBA coaches chose the reserves for the All-Star game in Indianapolis, and Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards made his second NBA All-Star selection from the Western Conference.

Edwards was one of the two players selected from the Timberwolves. His teammate, Karl Anthony-Towns also made his fourth All-Star selection.

From the LA Clippers, both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard made it to the All-Star roster in the West. However, two of the biggest snubs happened to be from Timberwolves and Clippers in Rudy Gobert and James Harden.

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker and LA Lakers' Anthony Davis were other players from the West who were also selected. Booker’s teammates, Kevin Durant and Davis' teammate LeBron James, were named the starters for the West. James will captain the team in the All-Star Game.

From the East, three players made it to the roster for the first time in their careers. These were Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey, Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero and New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson.

Four other players, Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics, Julius Randle from the Knicks, Donovan Mitchell from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Bam Adebayo from the Miami Heat, were also named in the reserves for the Eastern Conference.

LeBron James, who is also the captain of the West, broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for the most All-Star selections. He was selected to the All-Star game for the 20th time in his career.

