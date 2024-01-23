Anthony Edwards shows off his vocals with early 30th birthday wish for girlfriend and baby mama Jeanine Robel

Anthony Edwards has everything going on in his life that would keep him in high spirits. His team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, are top of the Western Conference. Adidas recently released his first signature shoe, AE1, and he is going to be a father soon.

In a recent post on Instagram, Edwards’s girlfriend Jeanine Robel, who is pregnant with his first child, recorded Edwards singing her the birthday song. Robel is all set to celebrate her birthday on Jan. 24. However, it seems like Edwards is already excited about her birthday a day before.

In the video that Robel posted on her IG story, Edwards was seen singing her the birthday song with basketball-court-like passion. Robel was clearly touched by Edwards' gesture and captioned the story.

“It’s not my birthday yet. (two heart emojis)”

Jeanine Robel's IG Story

Robel, who also goes by the name Shannon, was born on 24th Jan. 1994 and is set to celebrate her 30th birthday. She and Edwards are ready to start a family, while she is also pregnant with Edwards’ first child. In December, Robel posted a picture of her with a baby bump in a $200 Venetia gown. She captioned the post,

"Mom – a title just above the QUEEN."

Despite the abortion controversy that Edwards was recently subjected to, the relationship between the Timberwolves’ star and Robel is going strong. Paige Jordae, an Instagram model, alleged that Edwards bailed on her after getting her pregnant and forcing her to eat the abortion pill.

Anthony Edwards put on a show for Robel for her birthday

This is not the first time that Anthony Edwards has shown his baby-like excitement on his girlfriend’s birthday. Last season, Edwards put up an all-around monster performance against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 21, 2023. He scored 44 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 17 of 29 shots from the field.

After the game, when Bally Sports North's Katie Storm talked to Edwards about his performance, the Timberwolves star took the opportunity to show his love for Robel. He dedicated his performance to Robel as her birthday gift.

"My girlfriend's birthday is in two days and she is going out of the country," Edwards said, " so I had to put on a show for her."

Robel was also in attendance, watching her boyfriend put up magic numbers on the board. Edwards also blew her a kiss while he was being interviewed.

This instance was also the first time that Edwards and Robel's relationship became public. Robel was previously in a relationship with rapper Chief Keef. While she is pregnant with Edwards' first child, she also shares a child with Chief Keef.

