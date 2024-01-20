“He is going to bring a championship to Minnesota”: Stephen A. Smith anoints Anthony Edwards as next great with Michael Jordan comparison

Anthony Edwards has quickly ascended to stardom since being drafted in 2020. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has become a fan favorite and has already drawn comparisons to Michael Jordan. NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith believes that Edwards is going to win a championship for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, Edwards has not only changed his game offensively but on defense as well. He has quickly taken the role of a leader on the Timberwolves.

Since their failed last season, Edwards has flipped the switch. He was the leading player on Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. When coach Chris Finch needed Edwards the most, the 22-year-old changed his gear this season, leading the Timberwolves to the top spot of the Western Conference.

In his “The Stephen A. Smith Show” podcast, the ESPN sports analyst compared Edwards to greats such as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

“I think this brother is gonna win an NBA championship one day in Minnesota. I think he is going to bring a championship to that team. When I watch his athleticism I think Vince Carter, I think Kobe, I think MJ as in Michael Jordan.

"He ain’t there yet, not saying that but when I see him, I see that potential. I am predicting, within a year or two, Anthony Edwards maybe the biggest or at least in the discussion as the biggest box office attraction in the NBA.”

Considering the Timberwolves' start to the 2023-24 season, Smith might not be far from the truth. The Minnesota Timberwolves’ season this year has been perhaps the truest in terms of their potential.

Can Anthony Edwards guide Timberwolves to first championship?

With every season, Anthony Edwards gives more reasons to believe that he is going to be the face of the league. The young NBA star has already booked his name among the superstars and is playing at an All-Star level for the Timberwolves. It is valid to expect Edwards to bring a championship for his team in the future.

Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing at an elite level and there is very little doubt that they are a title contender. The Timberwolves have won 73.2% of their games this season so far and have occupied the top seed in the West (30-11).

Ant-Man is already having the best season of his life, both defensively and offensively. He is averaging 26.1 PPG at 46.5% shooting from the field and 38.0% from beyond the arc.

At a very young age, Anthony Edwards already seems like a certified postseason player. His stat sheet in the postseason has been far better than his regular season. When it matters the most, there is no doubt that Ant-Man is going to show up big time.

So far, Edwards has played a total of 11 postseason games spanning over two seasons: 2021-22 and 2022-23. In those games, he averaged 28.1 points per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 38.0% from the 3-point line. He is also averaging 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

With the growth that Anthony Edwards has gone through under Chris Finch and the postseason experience at such a young age, there are high hopes that he will win at least one championship for the Timberwolves.

