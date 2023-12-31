"That's my fault": Anthony Edwards admits being wrong to go against Chris Finch's decision to be subbed out

Anthony Edwards and coach Chris Finch had a bit of disagreement during the Minnesota Timberwolves’ game on Saturday. According to the confirmed reports, Edwards chose to go against his coach’s decision in the game against the Lakers, right before halftime.

Edwards had picked up his third personal foul in the second quarter itself. Finch decided to sub Ant-Man out to protect him from foul trouble. However, Edwards decided to go against his coach’s decision and stayed in the game.

After the game, when Edwards was asked about the incident, he admitted to his fault. Edwards said that he wanted to create a shot for himself but he wouldn't choose to go against his coach's plan.

"That was my fault. Never want to do that to Finchy. Man, he's a great coach. We talked about it. He knows I love him, he loves me. He told me at halftime. We talked about it. I wanted to stay in. I wanted the last shot of the half or be able to create the last shot, and his reasoning was he didn't want me to get a 4th foul or anything. Which he was right. So that was my fault.”

Anthony Edwards ended the game with a team-high 31 points, shooting 10 of 23 shots from the field. He was also dominant on the defensive end, totaling three blocks in the game. Moreover, he did not get in foul trouble and did not commit any more fouls in the last two quarters.

Chris Finch addressed Anthony Edwards, going against his decision

After the win against the LA Lakers, the Minnesota Timberwolves' coach, Chris Finch addressed the issue involving Anthony Edwards going against his decision to sub out in the second quarter.

Finch confirmed that he was trying to sub out Edwards late in the second quarter, which Edwards refused. Finch said that the situation has been addressed but refused to give further comment on it.

“It’s been addressed and there will be no further comment about it,” said Finch.

While it is easy to misunderstand Edwards’ defiance towards his coach, the young star is very passionate about the game, and perhaps it was his drive to make an impact that contributed to his actions.

Finch is in the running for the Coach of the Year award in the 2023–24 season. The way he has been handling and managing his team at the top of the Western Conference, it is reasonable to understand that he is more than capable of handling his three star players.