Anthony Edwards' standoff with Paige Jordae: What we know so far

Minnesota Timberwolves star, Anthony Edwards, is dealing with a personal matter involving Instagram model Paige Jordae, who recently exposed private messages allegedly from Edwards, urging her to consider an abortion.

Screenshots shared by Paige Jordae on Instagram depict a conversation between her and Anthony Edwards, where he allegedly suggested she should consider having an abortion. The evidence includes a photograph of a pregnancy testing stick, indicating Jordae's pregnancy. Edwards is said to have responded with,

"Hell Naw, can't do this. Get an abortion lol."

Complicating matters, Edwards' girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, had just announced her own pregnancy days prior on Instagram. The NBA star is reportedly expecting his first child with Robel, who already has a son from a previous relationship with rapper Chief Keef.

Going back to Jordae and Edwards, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard allegedly sent messages convincing the model to take pills. The Wolves star asked for a video of her with the box of pills, consuming the pills to get the abortion done. She refused to take the pills and the abortion, saying she had an abortion two years ago and ended up regretting it.

In the screenshots, Edwards claimed that he didn't want a kid at the moment and wanted the two of them to handle the situation like grown-ups. The former Georgetown standout offered to give her money for the abortion and persisted in his requests, emphasizing the desire to avoid complications.

Anthony Edwards releases statement regarding his recent scandal

In response to the controversy, Anthony Edwards took to X (formerly Twitter) to release a statement.

"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned to what I believe and who I want to be as a man. All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time," Edwards posted.

On the court, Edwards has been spectacular. He's averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists while making 39.4% of his shots from three. He has led the Wolves to the top spot in the Western Conference with a record of 19-5. He's bound to have another All-Star season and lead the team to another playoff appearance.

