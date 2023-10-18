"So why did your sister go on IG rant?" - Kysre Gondrezick denying Kevin Porter Jr. assaulting her leaves fans fuming

In a surprising twist, Kysre Gondrezick, Kevin Porter Jr.’s former girlfriend, refuted any claims of the guard physically harming her and stated that she did not sustain injuries from the hit.

Gondrezick delivered this statement in an interview with the New York Post.

"He never balled his fists up and hit me. And he definitely didn't punch me in the face numerous times. That is a lie. I don't have any injuries to support that," she said.

Fans were stunned by this development, particularly in light of Kysre’s sister, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, expressing her strong feelings about the incident in a rant just last month.

In an Instagram story last month, Kalabrya said:

“He tried to kill Kysre. My sister could be dead rn. Imagine that! SMFH.”

"If you think you gone touch my sister and not get touched, count ya f**king days," she wrote in another Instagram story. “Better hope and pray you'll be able to ever walk again let alone dribble.”

Some fans speculate Kysre may have reversed her earlier statements to protect Porter Jr.’s NBA career. Some, however, expressed disappointment, saying the damage to Porter Jr.’s career had already been done.

Some voiced concern for Kyrse, suggesting she might have been pressured into making the statement.

Following the alleged attack, Porter Jr. was arrested and initially faced several serious charges, including assault and strangulation. However, Manhattan prosecutors recently dropped one of the assault charges, acknowledging that Porter Jr. did not cause a fracture to Gondrezick’s neck vertebrae during the incident.

Porter Jr. is still facing charges of second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault and has entered a plea of not guilty.

A police spokesperson stated shortly after the alleged attack that officers were informed of Gondrezick’s injuries, which included a laceration to the right side of her face and complaints of neck pain.

Gondrezick claimed prosecutors didn’t wait to ask her about her injuries before publicizing them.

"It happened very fast, not to the degree of what was reported," she said. "And it was an argument that occurred in the room for not even 10 seconds"

OKC Thunder plans to release Kevin Porter Jr.

Kevin Porter Jr.’s days in the NBA may be over following the Houston Rockets’ decision to trade him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who intend to release him immediately.

If Porter Jr. gets waived, the Thunder will absorb $15,860,000 in dead money this coming season and $1,000,000 the following season, provided he clears waivers before the season opener.

The Rockets sent out two second-round picks, a 2027 pick owned by the Minnesota Timberwolves and a 2028 pick owned by the Milwaukee Bucks, to incentivize the Thunder.

They received the expiring contract of the rehabbing Victor Oladipo and big man Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.