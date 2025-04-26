"Softest player in the NBA" - Fans react as Darius Garland misses Game 3 with toe injury with Cavs up 2-0

The Miami Heat will have a chance to swing the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers with Darius Garland sidelined. The Cavs's All-Star point guard was initially listed as questionable due to a left toe sprain before his status was downgraded and completely ruled out.

Cleveland will enter Game 3 on Saturday with a 2-0 lead, but they are also playing on Miami's home court.

Some fans decided to call the star point guard out for his absence in this crucial matchup.

"Darius Garland just became the softest player in the NBA after this. Bro is ducking," someone tweeted.

"Nahhh. Can’t talk after a game and immediately sit out the next game lmao. Weak," another person said.

"He was yapping and then sits out for a toe... Can't make this stuff up. Guess he won't be playing defense tonight," one fan commented.

Meanwhile, some are claiming that Garland is simply avoiding Heat guard Tyler Herro.

"Ducking Herro lmaooooo," one person suggested.

"Wonder is Tyler finna be a HERRO tonight," one fan tweeted.

"HERRO SPOOKED HIM," another person claimed.

Darius Garland missed two matchups against the Indiana Pacers toward the end of the regular season due to a toe injury. The first was on Apr. 10 and the other was the Cavaliers's Apr. 13 season finale.

That same injury was reportedly aggravated in Game 2 against the Heat on Wednesday.

Darius Garland specifically names Tyler Herro as a bad defender for the Heat

The Cleveland Cavaliers's 2-0 lead in their series suggests they've figured out the formula to beating the Miami Heat. Darius Garland went on to share part of what that game plan is after their Game 2 victory.

The Cavs's All-Star was asked how his squad plays "clean basketball" against the Heat and Garland responded by saying the key is to target the "weaker defenders." He made no effort to hide who he was referring to.

"Pick on Tyler Herro," Garland said. "Take care of the ball, don't play in tight spaces and pick on their weak defenders."

This method has worked well for Cleveland - who have been hunting Herro on defense - and it's resulted in huge scoring performances for their backcourt.

Garland (27 pts) and Donovan Mitchell (30 pts) combined for 57 points in Game 1. They both also shot over 50 percent, with Garland going 10-for-17 and Mitchell 11-for-19. Additionally, backup guard Ty Jerome added 28 off the bench.

The same happened in Game 2 with Mitchell hitting 30 once more and Garland registering 21.

