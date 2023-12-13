"Sold out to China years ago": LeBron James catches flak online for not standing during national anthem at Bronny James' debut 

LeBron James found himself in a bit of hot soup recently. The four-time NBA champion was called out for not standing during the national anthem during Bronny James' debut last weekend. James was in attendance to watch his 18-year-old son, who suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrest in July, mark his debut with the USC Trojans. The freshman came off the bench in the team's game against Long Beach State to record one three-pointer, one chase-down block, a steal, and a free throw.

Amid what was an emotional moment for James, there was some heat coming in from social media. A clip of the 38-year-old walking into the arena when the national anthem was in progress did the rounds on X. One user took a shot at the Lakers star, writing:

"He sold out to China years ago"

More reactions poured in as some segments felt James was being disrespectful.

LeBron James garnered immense flak for not standing during the national anthem

There has been no response from James on social media for the criticism he's endured. Only time will tell if this will be blown into a full-fledged controversy.

LeBron James had an emotional message after Bronny's college debut

In the aftermath of Bronny's debut, LeBron James took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for his son. Calling him proud, the four-time MVP believed that his son's journey was incredible.

Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me! I’m literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!! Damn the wins and loses that will occur. You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s LIFE!!! Proud of you kid and today you’ve given me more life! Thank you and I love you

With the weekend marking quite the run for James, he will now focus on the rest of the regular season. The Lakers lost for the second time against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. The 127-125 loss now puts them at 14-10 in the West and sixth in the standings.

LeBron James had 33 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists. Anthony Davis continued his rich vein of form from the last game dropping 37 points and 11 rebounds. Austin Reaves came off the bench to pour 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists.