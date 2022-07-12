"Some of his greatest seasons, on both ends of the court, were before the Bulls won anything" - Nick Wright offers an exciting take on Ja Morant's recent comments on Michael Jordan

Ja Morant's comment about a potential matchup with Michael Jordan received mixed reactions. Nick Wright shared his thoughts on the same "First Things First."

Nick Wright is currently compiling his list of Top 50 players from the last 50 years. With the Top 3 releasing soon, Wright assured fans that Michael Jordan will firmly find himself in that tier of players.

While Wright believes he has been viewed as a "Jordan Hater," he expresses how he feels the Chicago Bulls legend is underrated. He said:

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Parts of Jordan have been underrated by the general public. Some of his greatest seasons, on both ends of the court, were before the Bulls won anything. ... Yeah, I do think Ja would cook Jordan. And Jordan would cook Ja. It would be an entertaining match." — @getnickwright "Parts of Jordan have been underrated by the general public. Some of his greatest seasons, on both ends of the court, were before the Bulls won anything. ... Yeah, I do think Ja would cook Jordan. And Jordan would cook Ja. It would be an entertaining match." — @getnickwright https://t.co/0QhZ7yqmkC

"There are parts of Michael Jordan that I actually think have been underrated by the general public... Some of his greatest seasons, on both ends of the court, were before the Bulls won anything."

He highlighted the ridiculous stats Jordan put up early in his career. Still debating Jordan's legend, Wright turned the discussion to a somewhat controversial story.

In reference to Ja Morant's latest comments about "cooking" Jordan one-on-one, Wright said:

"Both guys would have cooked each other. Now the question is, one-on-one to 11, who wins? Of course I'm saying Michael Jordan wins the overall game. Nobody's arguing otherwise."

However, Nick Wright firmly stood by his point that Morant would get his own when the time called for it. He concluded his argument with:

"So yeah, I do think Ja Morant would cook him and Jordan would cook Ja. And I think it would be an entertaining match. But only Jordan acolytes and sycophants would act like Ja wouldn't get his."

Analysts misinterpret Ja Morant's comments on Michael Jordan

Ja Morant looks on at a Memphis Grizzlies game.

Ja Morant is undoubtedly one of the most talented young players in the league. Having earned an All-Star appearance and a spot on the All-NBA team, Morant made a huge jump last season.

While the confidence "12" has in himself is unmatched, his comments about "cooking" Michael Jordan haven't been well received.

Nick Wright may have offered a more balanced perspective on the matter. But the general consensus hasn't been as kind. A shining example of this is the reaction from Skip Bayless.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"Ja, you have no idea what you're talking about." — Ja Morant says he'd "cook" Jordan 1-on-1"Ja, you have no idea what you're talking about." — @RealSkipBayless Ja Morant says he'd "cook" Jordan 1-on-1"Ja, you have no idea what you're talking about." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/LzFtYvUDIh You have to love the confidence, but not when it goes into delusion. As much as I try to love this kid, what did you really accomplish last year? More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta… You have to love the confidence, but not when it goes into delusion. As much as I try to love this kid, what did you really accomplish last year? More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta…

As a devout fan of Jordan, Bayless didn't hold back in criticizing Morant's "supreme overconfidence". Similarly, other analysts have also had similar responses to Morant's comments.

However, a vital aspect of the story is that several analysts reacted to a fake comment made by a troll sports page.

While the young superstar did comment that he would "cook" Jordan, the comments came out of a place of deep respect.

While Morant isn't in the same tier as several legends, he remains one of the most talented young players in the league. Looking to establish himself as one of the best players in the league, Morant will hope to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to more postseason success.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far