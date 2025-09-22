"Some people can drink all night & get you 40" - John Wall spills hilarious inside scoop over Julius Randle quitting weed after Knicks trade

Former player John Wall appeared on a Monday episode of the Joe and Dada podcast, where he gave a hilarious inside take on the Julius Randle weed-quitting story.Wall acknowledged the physiological differences of players, asserting that some players can take alcohol and still deliver on the court.&quot;Some people can drink all night and get you 40,&quot; John Wall said.Randle revealed in a podcast with Dr. Daniel Amen and Tana Amen that he quit smoking marijuana after he left the New York Knicks. He asserted that using weed made him distant and not present as it hurt his mental clarity and emotional stability.&quot;We talked about smoking, and I think one of the things with that is it made me distant and not present. I kind of just would be in my own world, and I'm like, 'No, I'm fine.' Like, this is, like, what it is. My wife would be like, 'No, you're just not present.' Like, we're having a conversation. You're not really present. You know, you're not, you're with the kids. You're not really present.”Randle was traded from the New York Knicks to the Timberwolves in early October 2024. The deal also saw Karl-Anthony Towns move to the Knicks. It was a big shake-up as he had spent five seasons with the Knicks, where he was one of the focal points of their offense.In New York, he was the primary scoring option, where he took many shots per game. Now in Minnesota, he’s being asked to do a lot more, from making plays, moving without the ball and helping in spacing.John Wall retires after 11 seasonsJohn Wall on Aug. 19, officially announced his retirement from the league after 11 seasons. He shared the message on social media.“Today, I’m stepping off of the court, but not away from the game. Basketball will always be in my life, and new opportunities present themselves. I feel now is the time to walk confidently into my next chapter.”Wall was the No. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA draft, selected by the Washington Wizards out of Kentucky. He spent most of his career with Washington, and also played with the Houston Rockets and the LA Clippers. He averaged 18.7 points, 8.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 647 regular-season games.