  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • John Wall
  • "Some people can drink all night & get you 40" - John Wall spills hilarious inside scoop over Julius Randle quitting weed after Knicks trade

"Some people can drink all night & get you 40" - John Wall spills hilarious inside scoop over Julius Randle quitting weed after Knicks trade

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 22, 2025 20:10 GMT
John Wall spills hilarious inside scoop over Julius Randle quitting weed after Knicks trade
John Wall spills hilarious inside scoop over Julius Randle quitting weed after Knicks trade - Images via IMAGN

Former player John Wall appeared on a Monday episode of the Joe and Dada podcast, where he gave a hilarious inside take on the Julius Randle weed-quitting story.

Ad

Wall acknowledged the physiological differences of players, asserting that some players can take alcohol and still deliver on the court.

"Some people can drink all night and get you 40," John Wall said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Randle revealed in a podcast with Dr. Daniel Amen and Tana Amen that he quit smoking marijuana after he left the New York Knicks. He asserted that using weed made him distant and not present as it hurt his mental clarity and emotional stability.

"We talked about smoking, and I think one of the things with that is it made me distant and not present. I kind of just would be in my own world, and I'm like, 'No, I'm fine.' Like, this is, like, what it is. My wife would be like, 'No, you're just not present.' Like, we're having a conversation. You're not really present. You know, you're not, you're with the kids. You're not really present.”
Ad

Randle was traded from the New York Knicks to the Timberwolves in early October 2024. The deal also saw Karl-Anthony Towns move to the Knicks. It was a big shake-up as he had spent five seasons with the Knicks, where he was one of the focal points of their offense.

In New York, he was the primary scoring option, where he took many shots per game. Now in Minnesota, he’s being asked to do a lot more, from making plays, moving without the ball and helping in spacing.

Ad

John Wall retires after 11 seasons

John Wall on Aug. 19, officially announced his retirement from the league after 11 seasons. He shared the message on social media.

“Today, I’m stepping off of the court, but not away from the game. Basketball will always be in my life, and new opportunities present themselves. I feel now is the time to walk confidently into my next chapter.”
Ad

Wall was the No. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA draft, selected by the Washington Wizards out of Kentucky. He spent most of his career with Washington, and also played with the Houston Rockets and the LA Clippers. He averaged 18.7 points, 8.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 647 regular-season games.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications