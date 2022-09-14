"Some people don't like me so that's why I bust their a**" - Former ROY winner claims some players in the NBA don't like him, mentions he always has underdog mentality

A former Rookie of the Year winner claimed that some of his fellow NBA players don't like him. Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies was very candid talking about getting respect from his peers. He also opened up about his mentatily heading into his fifth year in the league.

Morant was a guest on a recent episode of "The Pivot Podcast." One of the topics discussed was the Grizzlies star's mentality and confidence. Channing Crowder asked Morant if his underdog mentality from his college days was still in him.

The 23-year-old guard believes that he's still an underdog and some might interpret his confidence as arrogance. He thinks that some players in the league do not like him and it's one of his motivations.

"I feel like just because I'm me and I speak on whatever I want to," Morant said. "And say what I'm feeling at the time that some people don't like me. So that's why I bust their a**."

Morant had his breakout campaign last season. Morant was named the NBA's Most Improved Player. He was a first-time All-Star and averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the league.

Morant and the Grizzlies dispatched the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs in six games. They faced the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals, with Morant battling Steph Curry.

However, Morant suffered a knee injury in the third game and was out for the final three games of the series. The Warriors eliminated the Grizzlies in six games, en route to winning their fourth championship in eight years.

Morant's confidence has not wavered, believing that they could have won the title if he did not suffer an injury.

"It was pretty much our year but that injury cause me to be out," Morant said. "And now you have to change lineups and you know guys playing without me. I feel like that's the most frustrating part for me. You know, being out there and not being able to compete."

NBA champs to host Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies.

Ask and you shall receive. Ja Morant's wish was granted by the NBA as the Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. It will be a rematch of their Western Conference semifinals matchup from the last postseason.

The series was full of drama and storylines. Draymond Green was ejected for a flagrant foul on Brandon Clarke in Game 1. Dillon Brooks was suspended for one game after a hard foul on Gary Payton II in Game 2. Andre Iguodala was not well received by the fans on his return to Memphis.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins tried to blame Jordan Poole for Morant's knee injury. And of course, there was Klay Thompson going off on Jaren Jackson Jr. after the Warriors won the championship. It's definitely a must-watch game between two budding rivals in the NBA.

