“Some tension in the air”: Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett share 2011 All-Star locker room vibe feat. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

Former Miami Heat players LeBron James and Dwyane Wade found themselves in a tense atmosphere in the locker room during the 2011 NBA All-Star Game, as recently disclosed by former Boston Celtics players Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

In 2011, the NBA All-Star Game took place in Los Angeles, where the Boston Celtics were represented by four players: Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Rajon Rondo.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat boasted a formidable lineup with the newly-formed "Big Three" of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

Kevin Garnett recounted how the chosen NBA All-Stars rearranged the seating to sit together when they converged in the locker room.

"Wherever the name tags was, we moved them," Garnett said (via All the Smoke Productions). "We were sitting right here doing what we do. Bron, Chris Bosh and D-Wade... they doing what they do."

Additionally, Orlando Magic players Dwight Howard, Rashard Lewis, and Jameer Nelson were gathered in one area, while Atlanta Hawks teammates Joe Johnson and Al Horford also clustered together in the locker room.

During that period, the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, and Atlanta Hawks were all vying for dominance in the NBA Eastern Conference, and Paul Pierce sensed tension among the players in the locker room, as he recently said:

"There was tension in the air. It was like, 'Hey, what's up? Y'all cool ?' and that was it."

Reflecting on their experiences, Garnett and Pierce concurred that NBA All-Star Games in their era were notably different, with players being less relaxed around each other and no jersey swaps taking place.

"The All-Star Game used to really feel like- no one's giving no edge, no whatever," Garnett adds.

How did the 2011 NBA All-Star Game end for LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce

The 2011 NBA All-Star Game saw the NBA Western Conference All-Stars emerge victorious, with Kobe Bryant earning the MVP title in the city of Los Angeles after an impressive performance of 37 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

The All-Star matchup is fondly remembered for the intense showdown between Bryant and LeBron James. The game was highlighted by Bryant's memorable dunk over James, which quickly went viral.

On the NBA Eastern Conference side, LeBron James recorded a triple-double with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. His Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade contributed 14 points, while Chris Bosh added another 14 points coming off the bench.

Among the Boston Celtics All-Stars, Ray Allen led the scoring with 14 points, followed by Rajon Rondo with six points. Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett contributed six and four points, respectively

