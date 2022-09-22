"Somebody give him a 10 day" , "Paid people to leave him open" - NBA fans send hilarious reactions to video of Drake hitting 12 3-pointers

Drake is one of the biggest basketball fans in the world. The Toronto-based rapper has closely followed the NBA for a long time and is good friends with many superstars in the league.

The rapper is a big fan of the Toronto Raptors and has also created his own basketball league with championship rings worth $100,000 for the winner.

Despite not being an NBA player, Drake got a chance to work out with the trainer and he made the most out of it. He played a couple of pick-up games in the luxurious Summit gym in the Big Apple, where he showed off his shooting range.

He can be seen draining shots from deep consistently in the video. It appears that the "God's Plan" rapper has worked on his basketball game. Recently, he was spotted with Kevin Durant and may have received some advice from one of the greatest scorers in NBA history.

The popular rapper recently worked out with NBA trainer Chris Brickley in New York. Brickley is one of the most popular trainers in the league and has worked out with many superstars, including LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony.

Over the course of three games, the 35 year old artist knocked down 12 long-range shots. He's worked on his shot and it has paid off. On Drake's shooting, Brickley said:

"His jumper has gotten a lot better."

It's exciting to see Drake develop his basketball skills. Earlier this year, "Champagne Papi" hit a game-winning shot in his league to clinch the title.

Fans react to Drake's video

The rapper had a lot of fun in New York City. He was first seen hanging out with Kevin Durant before channeling his inner KD by dropping 3's in the gym.

NBA fans had many different reactions to the video of the rapper knocking down 3-pointers. Many fans did not like the fact that Drake was left open by his opponents. Here are some of the fan reactions:

Some Twitter users made fun of LeBron James and the Brooklyn Nets, comparing defenders in the video with them. LeBron used to be one of the top defenders in the league, but his lockdown days seem to be behind him.

A couple of NBA fans gave the rapper credit for making these shots. They may not have been the toughest shots, but were still impressive.

Despite torching the opposing defense with his incredible offense, Drake is still not good enough to be in the NBA. However, one fan suggested that he should get a 10-day contract.

The rapper was left open on the 3-point line too many times. Some Twitter users believe that he either paid the defenders or that his security threatened them.

Twitter users had a field day after watching the video and posted many hilarious tweets. Despite awful defense, it's still very impressive that the rapper made so many shots from deep.

