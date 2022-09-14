Video: Drake spends $100k for buying rec league championship rings for whole team, jeweler approves Drake for flaunting

Drake is a huge basketball fan and almost every NBA fan knows who he is. The popular rapper is a big fan of the Toronto Raptors, which isn't surprising considering he's from Canada.

Besides the Raptors, he's also been involved with other teams. A lot of fans believe that he's a bandwagon fan, but he simply enjoys basketball and loves hanging out with other superstars.

The Canadian rapper has his own basketball league called the Sanctuary Basketball League (SBL). His team won another championship this year, their second in a row.

To celebrate the championship, he purchased championship rings that cost $100,000. Last year, the rapper purchased $50,000 rings, but the second championship in a row was more special.

Drake buys expensive diamond rings for his team

Jason of Beverly Hills was enlisted by Drake to create diamond-studded championship rings for his team. The rapper has collaborated with the jeweler in the past, having him create rings for the SBL and the Toronto Raptors as well.

The rapper purchased a $150,000 diamond ring in 2019 to celebrate the Raptors winning a championship.

The brand posted a picture of the SBL ring on its Instagram page. Drake shared it on his story with a simple caption:

"Better luck next year."

Having a net worth of $250 million certainly helps Drake's case. However, the rapper did not cheap out and wanted to reward his team with an incredible gift. Jason Arasheben of the Jason of Beverley Hills fame said:

"As someone who wishes I could play ball professionally, I respect Drake for making his dream a reality with his own league. We always have a good time when we work together. And it has been fun working on these championship rings with him the last three years.

"Drake had a clear vision of what he wanted and we worked really well together to make that happen."

The rapper's team won it all back in June, but the rings took a bit longer to create. However, there is no doubt that the players did not mind waiting since the rings look incredible.

"Champagne Papi" hosts the entire league in his mansion, which sounds incredible. He doesn't mind spending his money to make the best players in the league feel good and that is something that should be praised.

Toronto Raptors and another championship?

Drake respects a lot of NBA teams and players. He is close to LeBron James, Steph Curry, and many other players. However, the Toronto Raptors have been special to him since he was born and raised in the city.

The Raptors won 48 games last season and finished fifth in the East. Unfortunately, they were eliminated in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Canadian rapper would love for his favorite team to win another championship, but that is unlikely to happen this season. Many teams in the East have drastically improved over the offseason, yet the Raptors have stayed put.

Beating the best teams in the conference will be a tough task. However, no one expected the Raptors to win it in 2019 either, yet they won their first title ever.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman