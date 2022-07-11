“Somebody leaked the information on purpose to kinda try to put the stain on KD’s name” - Andre Iguodala says he was upset that the Nets-Timberwolves trade talks were leaked to the media

Andre Iguodala is upset at how things have played out with Kevin Durant's trade request. He believes people are leaking information to smear KD's name.

Since his request, there have been several reports, both verifiable and not, making the rounds.

Durant's reported preferred destinations were the Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat. However, rumors exist that the Nets have placed calls to other teams.

The Nets reportedly reached out to the Minnesota Timberwolves and requested two star players and several picks for KD. However, the Timberwolves rejected the offer.

The Timberwolves declined.



REPORT: The Brooklyn Nets asked the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and 4 draft-picks in exchange for Kevin Durant. The Timberwolves declined. (via @chrisbhaynes, @VinceGoodwill)

Iguodala was not happy with the report hitting the news. He sees it as an attempt to "stain" Durant's name. On Point Forward, he said:

"This has been bothering me to the core the last few days. I'm reading the Brooklyn Nets had a package to send to the Minnesota Timberwolves and it was for Karl Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, 4 picks.

"The big whatever out of this was Minnesota turned it down. I was upset because it was put out there and you got to understand how these narratives go, somebody leaked the information on purpose to kinda try to put the stain on KD's name."

Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant were once teammates

(L-R) Draymond Green, Finals MVP Kevin Durant, and Andre Iguodala

Durant and Iguodala were teammates in the Golden State Warriors' title-winning runs in 2017 and 2018. They also played together in the 2019 playoffs but failed to three-peat, losing to the Toronto Raptors 4-2.

Despite not being teammates since then, Iguodala has the utmost respect for KD. He believes the four-time scoring champ plays the game the right way.

Iguodala is not the only former teammate that shares this sentiment. Draymond Green has spoken in support of KD since the start of the trade saga.

However, the Warriors' big man has been met with backlash from fans and analysts alike. Most have had a problem with Green saying modern NBA players are businessmen.

Meanwhile, Scottie Pippen is happy that players control their destinies. He said he does not feel bad about what KD is doing, pointing out that teams have been doing it to players for years.

"That's the game today. Players control their own destiny...I don't feel bad for what KD is doing at all." Scottie Pippen on Kevin Durant asking for a trade



Scottie Pippen on Kevin Durant asking for a trade 🗣





Nonetheless, there is a chance Durant will return with the Nets next season. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the Nets are content with bringing back KD next season if they do not get the offer they want.

Erik Slater @erikslaterNR



He says this stance has yet to affect the market and Brooklyn is not getting the offers they want for KD.

