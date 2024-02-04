"Somebody side chick mad": Atlanta Hawks' cameraman mistaking courtside fan for GloRilla has NBA fans reacting hilariously

The Atlanta Hawks got a crucial 141-134 overtime win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Lauding her support for Atlanta star Trae Young, rapper GloRilla also arrived on the sidelines.

The night turned surprising for the rapper as a cameraman mistakenly showed a doppelganger of the rapper and kept on showing her on the big screen.

Although GloRilla might have not taken that by heart, fans were ruthless to the hilarious incident. Right after the mixup, the fans jumped into the comments section of the X posts covering a girl sitting in the audience similar to rapper GloRilla.

Among the many funny comments, a user wrote:

"Lmaoooooooooool somebody side chick mad they player ain’t make no baskets she is pissed"

Here are a few more comments.

GloRilla showed her support for Hawks' Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks, led by Trae Young, emerged victorious in a thrilling contest against the formidable Golden State Warriors, securing their fourth consecutive win despite Steph Curry's season-high 60 points.

Trae Young contributed 35 points for the Hawks. Among the cheers of the crowd, Young also received praise from rapper GloRilla:

"I am going for the Hawks right now. I like the Warriors, though, right? ... Trae Young is awesome; he's fantastic."

Curry contributed eight crucial points in overtime, coming within just two points of his career high of 62, achieved on Jan. 3, 2021, against Portland. He made 22 of 38 shots, including 10 of 23 3-pointers, and all six of his free throws.

Draymond Green, his teammate, expressed admiration for the 35-year-old's ongoing improvement, highlighting the special nature of his achievements at his age.

