"Somebody tell PG its not the playoffs yet": NBA Twitter ruthlessly roasts Paul George for 3-of-19 shooting in blowout loss 

Paul George had a forgettable outing in the LA Clippers' 117-106 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. George finished with only seven points on 3-of-19 shooting. The nine-time NBA All-Star started slow and never recovered. He produced arguably the worst half of his career, going scoreless after missing nine attempts.

The Clippers went into halftime trailing by eight points. It was a close game, but George's woes continued in the second half as the Pelicans regained their advantage. James Harden and Kawhi Leonard also went cold in the last two quarters. New Orleans took a 108-94 lead with four minutes left, and Ty Lue waived the white flag.

While the Clippers struggled as a team in the first and fourth quarters, NBA Twitter rained down on George's 20.0% shooting night. His scoreless half was enough for fans to determine the loss was on him more than anyone as the Clippers slipped out of the top spot and fell into fourth in the West:

"Somebody tell PG its not the playoffs yet! JK love PG13," one fan joked online.

More reactions followed, roasting Paul George on X:

Clippers can't afford many off nights from Paul George

The LA Clippers are well-rounded but still reliant on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. James Harden seems to have adjusted to the playmaker role as a third option, and it doesn't make sense to get him into a second scoring option again, where he's visibly struggled in the past few seasons.

On the other hand, George has played this role more than anyone on the team. It is what's expected of him. But a below-par shooting night isn't helping the Clippers reach their goals. Wednesday was a prime example of that.

George is an integral part of the Clippers' offense, who has the license to roam around, with Harden and Kawhi drawing most of the attention as the primary ball handler and scorer, respectively.

Paul George must dig deep into his versatility as a three-level scorer when his shots aren't falling. He settled too often against the Pelicans, who have solid length and size on the defensive end. George's poor form has been a concern lately. He's had three games where he's shot below 30% in his last five outings.

It's worth noting that he's dealing with a nagging groin issue. He reflected on it after Wednesday's loss, saying it was sore. However, "PG13" refused to blame his struggles against New Orleans on the injury:

