“Something the Clippers would create”: Lakers fans draw mixed reactions to leaked 2023-24 city edition jerseys

An account on X ( formerly known as Twitter) recently shared the leaked version of the LA Lakers City Edition jersey on the platform. The probable City Edition jersey is black with other details on the jersey in purple and gold. Except for names and the Nike logo being in gold, the numbers and LA are written in purple with a gold outline.

What was different in the jersey was the letters’ alignment of the team name. Whatever hard work the designer did and whatever unique idea the Lakers tried to come up with, not all seemed happy with it. Looking at the leaked version of the new City Edition jersey, fans on X had mixed reactions to it.

Do the LA Lakers have a chance of winning the Western Conference?

The power seems to be shifting again in the Western Conference, just like old times. After the offseason trades, the conference seems to be tightly packed with teams of similar caliber. With a limited margin for error, a bit of bad luck can get one out of the playoff contentions. With that being established, the obvious question is, can the Lakers have success in the Western Conference?

The simplest answer to the question would be, if a team has LeBron James and Anthony Davis on its roster, yes it has a chance. But that is not enough for convincing. To add to Davis and James, last season, Austin Reaves proved that he can be trusted to become the third option for the team.

Moreover, the Lakers have an efficient scorer in D'Angelo Russell, whom they acquired last season. This offseason, they made some really good trades. They acquired Gabe Vincent, a good 3-point shooter, Taurean Prince, a good 3-and-D wing player, and Christian Wood, a reliable big man. They also acquired good role players like Jaxson Hayes and Cam Reddish, who can provide quick legs and length on the floor.

Altogether, the Lakers do have a good supporting cast. Teams like the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers pose a serious threat to them. However, the Lakers still have a high chance of making it to the playoffs. However, if they manage to develop a strong bench in the season, they have a chance to get out of the West.