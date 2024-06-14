“Something about it just looks right” - Lakers fans hyped as Bronny James appears at pre-draft workout in team gear 

Bronny James, son of LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, completed his pre-draft workout for his father's team on Thursday. Upon seeing footage of Bronny in Lakers gear, LA's fanbase expressed excitement about the possibility of the franchise drafting the 19-year-old prospect.

Previously projected to go undrafted, James' draft stock has risen since his strong showing at last month's NBA draft combine. So far, he has been most heavily connected to the Phoenix Suns and Lakers in the pre-draft process.

LA has the No. 17 and 55 picks in this year's draft. While the organization isn't expected to consider drafting James 17th, most major outlets are predicting it to take a flier on him at No. 55.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James had a relatively underwhelming freshman college basketball season at USC, averaging 4.8 points per game on 36.6% shooting over 25 games. However, he still showcased the upside to become an athletic two-way NBA guard.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Meanwhile, his big-name notoriety, being the son of arguably the NBA's GOAT, garnered him extra media attention. Thus, fans are more familiar with James than many of the draft's top-ranked prospects.

After seeing footage of him participating in a scrimmage during Thursday's pre-draft workout, Lakers fans on X/Twitter were hyped.

Expand Tweet

Many remarked about Bronny joining LA moving one step closer to becoming a reality.

"Bro [will] really [be] in the league soon. That’s crazy," @mittbaby23 said.

"Bronny on the Purple and Gold? That would be wild!" @nathaliemayy said.

"He's ready to play with his father," @dgsire said.

"You’re a Laker, Bronny," @jbondwagon said.

Meanwhile, others expressed optimism about James potentially being a difference-maker for the Lakers.

"Bro is about to be a stud," @BronWorld said.

"Something about it just looks right," @CadesAttorney said.

Also Read: “I would be stunned if they don’t go that direction”: NBA insider predicts Lakers picking Bronny James at No. 55 to ensure LeBron returns to LA

Lakers reportedly intrigued by Bronny James' two-way potential

Following Bronny James' Thursday Lakers pre-draft workout, the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike reported on LA's intrigue in drafting him.

"James’ athleticism, defensive potential and shooting at the Chicago draft combine have certainly interested the Lakers, who could help make history by pairing him with his father, LeBron James," Woike wrote.

Despite shooting only 26.7% from 3 on 2.4 attempts per game in college, James thrived in the draft combine's 3-point shooting drill. He shot 19-for-25 (76.0%), the second-best mark among all prospects.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, he recorded this year's fourth-highest vertical leap (40.5 inches), while excelling in other combine drills and scrimmages.

So, as of now, all signs point toward James getting drafted on June 26 or 27, with the Lakers ranking as his most likely destination.

Also Read: Bronny James NBA Draft: Insider details Rich Paul scoop on LeBron James’ son’s landing spot

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback