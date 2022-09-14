"Sometimes you can play like you don’t even deserve to be in the league" - Shaquille O'Neal opens up on his mindset going into a game in a vintage interview from 1992

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal dominated the league during his prime, winning four championships and making 15 All-Star teams. However, O’Neal tried his best not to let his dominance turn to arrogance.

In a 1992 interview, O’Neal was asked by future co-worker Ernie Johnson what his mindset was on the court. O’Neal’s response was quite humble as he explained how he tried to keep an open mind. Johnson asked:

“What’s the mindset that Shaquille O’Neal takes to the court? Do you want to be angry, do you want to be cocky? What is it?”

O’Neal replied:

“I go in free-minded, open mind. Just say that, uh you know, you gotta play hard. And I just, you know, hope that I can have a good game. Because sometimes you can play great and sometimes you can play like you don’t even deserve to be in the league.

"And I just hear myself. I hope I can have a great night, but it’s a long season and everyone doesn’t play great every night.”

O’Neal had a terrific rookie season for the Orlando Magic. He averaged 23.4 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in 81 games. He won the Rookie of the Year award and was even selected to be an All-Star. O’Neal had every reason to get cocky given his instant success at the young age of 20. But like he said, you can’t take success for granted every night.

O’Neal’s worst game as a rookie came against the Detroit Pistons on March 30, 1993. In that game, he scored just seven points on 2-of-11 shooting. Games like those taught O’Neal that it wasn’t enough to just be the biggest player on the court. He also had to put the work in to achieve greatness.

Shaquille O'Neal had some limitations to his game as he only made one 3-pointer in 19 seasons. He also missed an astounding 5,317 free throws in his career. He didn’t always see eye-to-eye with all his teammates either, particularly the late Kobe Bryant. But overall, it’s hard to argue against the immense success of his legendary career.

Shaquille O'Neal on which player talked the most trash to him during his rookie season

Charles Oakley during the BIG3, Week 1.

In a follow-up question during their interview in 1992, Ernie Johnson asked Shaquille O'Neal if he did any trash talking. O’Neal replied that he only talked trash to players who were already talking trash to him. When Johnson asked O'Neal who the worst trash talker was, he recalled a story involving Charles Oakley:

“Who is the worst? The guy from, uh, New York’s, uh, what’s his name? Oakley? Yeah, Oakley.”

Johnson asked what Oakley said to him. Shaquille O'Neal replied:

“He said something like, uh you know. I had got a rebound, and they had blew a whistle. And like you know, I was like looking at the referee, and he smacked my hand. I was like, 'Come on, Oakley.' He said, ‘Shut up, rookie. Shut up, rookie.’

"I said okay, got your rook, and the ref was like ‘You’re outta here Oakley.’ I’m just like, 'Dang.'”

Oakley played 19 seasons from 1985 to 2004. Oakley was always known for his toughness and effort, especially on the glass. He’s also one of many retired players to call the current generation soft. It’s still up for debate whether the NBA was better off with the physical style of play in the 1980s and 1990s.

But it’s clear Oakley’s intensity certainly left its mark on Shaquille O'Neal.

